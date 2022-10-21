Unlucky killer gets stuck on a train full of rival assassins with the same mission in film with Brad Pitt

Bullet train It’s an action movie with Brad Pitt released now in 2022.

The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle (published in English as Bullet Train) from Kōtarō Isaka.

starring Brad Pittthe great cast is also formed by Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry (Lemon), Hiroyuki Sanada, Andrew Koji (Kimura), Masi Oka, Andrea Munoz and Bad Bunny.

the american stuntman David Leitc (John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2) directs the film from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz (Lights Out, Fear Street: 1978) adapted from the novel by Kôtarô Isaka.

The plot focuses on five assassins who find themselves on a bullet train departing from Tokyo to Morioka.

The transport has only a few stops along the way and the killers discover that their missions are related. It remains to find out who will get off the train alive and what awaits them at the last station.

The film is not yet available on any streaming in Brazil, so the way to watch it is by renting it through Youtube or Amazon Prime Video Premium.

See the trailer: