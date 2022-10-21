Unsuccessful abroad, iPhone 14 Plus enters pre-sale in Brazil

Disclosure / Apple iPhone 14 Plus arrives in Brazil

The pre-sale of the iPhone 14 Plus starts this Friday (21) in Brazil, and the smartphone will be available next Friday (28). The model is the last of the new line to arrive in the country, as iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are already sold nationally.

In Brazil, the iPhone 14 Plus starts at R$8,599:

iPhone 14 Plus with 128 GB: R$ 8,599

iPhone 14 Plus with 256 GB: R$ 9,599

iPhone 14 Plus with 512 GB: R$ 11,599

Also because of the delay, which was not explained by Apple, the iPhone 14 Plus has not been very successful internationally – where it also arrived after the other models, but is already sold.

According to The Information, Apple is already reducing production of the iPhone 14 Plus due to low demand.

The model has the same specifications as the iPhone 14, but has a larger screen. This year, instead of the Mini version, with a smaller screen, Apple bet on a standard model, but with a large size.

Like the iPhone 14, the Plus version has no major changes compared to the previous generation. The cell phone has the same design and the same processor, the A15 Bionic. One-off improvements were made to the cameras and battery.





