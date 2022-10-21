Uruguay announces pre-list for the World Cup with Arrascaeta, Canobbio, Piquerez, Terans and Varela | international football

Uruguay announced this Friday its pre-list of 55 names for the 2022 World Cup. The list of coach Diego Alonso, from which the 26 called up for the Qatar World Cup will come, has six athletes who work in Brazilian football. : Arrascaeta and Varela, from Flamengo; Canobbio and Terans, from Athletico-PR; Bruno Méndez, from Corinthians; and Piquerez, from Palmeiras.

The list also includes defender Ronald Araújo, who was injured in a friendly against Iran in September, underwent surgery and became a doubt for the World Cup. Godín is also in the relationship, despite not being on the field since August 6 due to physical problems.

Arrascaeta is on Uruguay's pre-list for the Cup — Photo: Raul Martinez/Reuters

There are also seven names that Diego Alonso has never called up since he took over the Uruguayan national team: Santiago Bueno, Gastón Álvarez, José Luis Rodríguez, Lucas Olaza, Felipe Carballo, Maximiliano Araújo and Thiago Borbas.

The teams participating in the World Cup must send their pre-lists for the World Cup to FIFA by this Friday. The provisional relationship must include 35 to 55 players – and it is from these names that the 26 athletes who will be at the Qatar World Cup with their countries need to come out.

Teams do not need to make the pre-lists for the Cup public, but some choose to disclose their names, such as Uruguay. In the Brazilian team, coach Tite wanted to disclose the names, but was convinced not to, so as not to feed debates over many names that will not be on the final list of 26. The Selection decided to list 55 names to have greater margin for eventual changes.

In the last World Cup, in 2018, the limit was 35 players. The maximum entity decided in June to increase the number of summoned for the 2022 editionwith the justification of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on football.

The final and official relationships need to be defined by November 14th – when FIFA will disclose the squads of each selection. The 2022 World Cup begins on Sunday, November 20, with the match between Qatar and Ecuador, at 13:00 (GMT), at the Al Bayt stadium. The Brazilian team enters the field on November 24, against Serbia, at 4 pm, at the Lusail stadium.