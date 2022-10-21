Valve console Steam Deck has surpassed 6,000 verified games

Developer verified about 1,000 games in just over a month

Valve is working assiduously to bring as many games to the Steam Deck as possible. Recently, the developer’s portable console reached the mark of 6 thousand verified games and that are ready to be played by users on the platform.

We will have a complete review of the top model of the Valve Steam Deck here on Adrenaline

The numbers presented by SteamDB indicate that 2,382 games are considered “Verified”. That is, they received virtually all the transition support that is considered necessary for it to work as smoothly as possible in the Steam Deck.

Meanwhile, another 3,626 titles appear on the platform as “Playable”. This means that they are available for Valve’s portable console, but they may end up having a problem during the matches. These, in turn, may move to the “Verified” category shortly.

In the meantime, Valve is working to make another 2,178 games categorized as “unsupported” workable on the Steam Deck. For now, they will not work on the portable device, but they are part of the list of titles that will receive the necessary attention from the developer.

Valve’s tireless work

Over the past few months, Valve has been working tirelessly to bring as many games to the Steam Deck as possible. In August, for example, the number of titles that were verified on the device was 5,000. This means that there was an increase of 1,000 games in a short period of time.

The number is still a long way from the 100,000 games that are available on Steam. To make the work even more tiring, this amount only increases with each passing day. Still, Valve reaffirms that it will not give up on the mission to make the entire game library available to players.

Recently, the company highlighted that it will not give up the work of adding games to the device. Unfortunately, there’s no word on when the challenge will be completed, but given that the Steam Deck has received 1,000 new compatible titles in just over a month, you can imagine how long that won’t take.

In addition to continuing to invest in verifying games for the Steam Deck, the company recently confirmed that it is already planning future hardware and news for its SteamOS. According to Valve, its intention is to understand the way consumers play and their usage preferences to create even more powerful products with greater freedom of configuration.

Steam Deck has zeroed its queue, says Valve

The company also revealed that the laptop’s official dock is now available.



…..

Via: Eurogamer