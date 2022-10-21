Vidal, from Flamengo, will have leg drainage, and Thiago Maia has knee inflammation | Flamengo

After leaving the field with pain near his right ankle in the decision of the Copa do Brasil, against Corinthians, on Wednesday, Vidal was reassessed this Friday, at Ninho do Urubu. Flamengo reported that he had a trauma to his right leg and, because of the “increased volume with internal liquid”, he will undergo drainage at the site to be able to undergo treatment. Unlike Thiago Maia, he generates more concern for doctors.
Thiago Maia, who left the field on Wednesday at 25 of the second half, was also reevaluated this Friday. The midfielder has an inflammation in his right knee and will be undergoing treatment, but it is not considered a concern for the Libertadores final, Saturday, October 29, against Athletico, in Ecuador.
Vidal in action for Flamengo against Corinthians — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo
Like the other holders, Vidal and Thiago Maia will not travel this Friday to Belo Horizonte, where, on Saturday, Flamengo will face América-MG. Erick Pulgar, after missing the team due to injury, will be listed.
Vidal shows the state of his leg after Flamengo x Corinthians – Photo: Reproduction
During the match against Corinthians, coach Dorival Júnior chose to improvise Matheuzinho and Fabrício Bruno as midfielders, since Thiago Maia and Vidal left due to physical problems and he no longer had João Gomes, suspended.
