Vidal, from Flamengo, will have leg drainage, and Thiago Maia has knee inflammation | Flamengo

After leaving the field with pain near his right ankle in the decision of the Copa do Brasil, against Corinthians, on Wednesday, Vidal was reassessed this Friday, at Ninho do Urubu. Flamengo reported that he had a trauma to his right leg and, because of the “increased volume with internal liquid”, he will undergo drainage at the site to be able to undergo treatment. Unlike Thiago Maia, he generates more concern for doctors.