Video shows climber being attacked and fighting a bear in mountain in Japan

A man was attacked by a bear and had to fight for his life with his bare hands when he encountered the animal up close while descending a mountain in Japan. The terrifying incident took place earlier this month on Mount Futago, in the Chichibu city region, and was captured by the GoPro camera attached to the helmet of the anonymous climber, who posted the video on Youtube. Not by chance, the incredible record in a few days is already approaching the mark of 2 million views.

In the first minute, the highlight is the beautiful mountain scenery in Saitama Prefecture, about 100 km from Tokyo. Suddenly, however, as he is starting to descend the mountain, the man looks up and screams at the sight of the black bear coming towards him. In a matter of moments, the bear launches itself at the climber, who strikes the animal with his hand and feet to protect himself.

“Instead of feeling scared, I decided to face it, as the attack was coming and I had no other choice,” the man wrote in the post. Youtube. The climber revealed that he is a practitioner of martial arts and used his knowledge to better face the animal. “I learned karate when I was a kid and I like martial arts, so I used hammer punches instead of regular punches,” he explained.

After falling to a lower part of the mountain, the bear more than once tries to climb up to attack the man, who defends himself with his feet and screaming. “Run! Run!” he orders, in the final part of the encounter. After confirming that the bear is gone, the climber returns to the top of the mountain, to breathe and regain strength. In the comments, he confirmed that he was able to descend safely and without further incidents or encounters.

It is possible to notice, in the video, the presence of a bear cub, which explains the fury and the recurrence of the attacks. “In retrospect, it looks like the bear attacked me to protect its cub. I invaded his territory, but as he attacked me, I had to defend myself”, reflects the man, who ended up with only his hands scratched by the force with which he held on to the stones, and with his fist twisted from hitting the mountain and the animal, who apparently wasn’t hurt either.