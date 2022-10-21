Vikings: Art Shows Lagertha Interpreter as ‘House of the Dragon’ Character

After rumors surfaced that Katheryn Winnickinterpreter of the character Lagertha in “Vikings”, would be in the cast of “House of the Dragon”, a fan reimagined the star as one of the names of the plot based on the books by George RR Martin.

The Game of Thrones spinoff will focus on House Targaryen.

“The story of ‘House Targaryen’ takes place 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’.”

Due to the characterization of the characters, who wear platinum blonde, many even claimed that Katheryn would be perfect to star in the plot (via: Spoiler).

Prior to the official casting confirmation, it was speculated that Winnick could play Emma D’Arcy. However, after the disclosure of the actors this was discarded. The Instagram account @gotinsider showed a fanart where Lagertha appears wearing Targaryen armor.

Check out the art:

The post presents the actress as the perfect candidate to play Visenya Targaryen, a warrior who rides a Vahar dragon and is characterized by her beauty and temperament.

