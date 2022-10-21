Vivo operator will have to pay millionaire fine to customers

According to the Institute for the Promotion and Defense of Citizens and Consumers of Maranhão (Procon-MA), the operator Alive will be required to pay with a traffic ticket millionaire to customers. The determination took place due to complaints from consumers alleging failures in the services offered by the company.

The president of Procon in the state of Maranhão, Ricardo Cruz, reported that the operator’s customers complained of daily interruptions in mobile internet, fiber internet and pay TV services.

Vivo must pay a fine of R$ 4 million

First, it is valid to inform you that the interruption of services without being previously communicated to users is considered a violation of the Consumer Defense Code. For this reason, Vivo was fined R$4,036,893.12 by the agency.

In addition, the telephone company’s parent company did not provide any justification for the failures, which made the million-dollar fine even more possible. The company will have two months to pay the fine. However, if the operator does not comply with the payment, it will be registered in the State Active Debt.

According to Procon-MA, customers who were affected will be reimbursed with discounts or credits on the invoices of the contracted plans.

Anatel determines a fine of R$ 50 thousand for abusive calls

THE National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) determined, on Wednesday (19), that companies that practice the so-called “abusive telemarketing” will be fined in the amount of R$ 50 thousand. The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Union.

According to the agency, the determination is intended to prevent companies from continuing to make excessive and uncomfortable calls, lasting less than three seconds, made by robots. Calls are normally made to check the status of the line.

In June this year, Anatel determined that companies that made more than 100,000 daily calls would be blocked for 15 days. In this way, 16 billion short calls were permanently blocked.

Anatel’s new determination

According to the new determination of the agency, telecommunications companies that use numbering resources must make available, within 60 days, a consultation tool so that it is possible to identify the holder of the telephone access codes of legal entities.

“The consultation must allow to know, at least, the corporate name and the CNPJ of the user, accompanied by the indication of the telecommunications service provider with which the consulted access code was contracted”, informed the company. Anatel.

In addition, the agency informed that it will provide a monthly list of companies that make the most short calls. Also, companies must send the following reports every fortnight:

Blocking report;

Traffic report;

Major offenders report.

Therefore, as already mentioned, companies that fail to comply with the new decree will be fined in the amount of R$ 50 thousand.