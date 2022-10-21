Volleyball Super League starts tomorrow! See dates and times for the 1st round

Credit: Publicity/Vôlei Renata

After months of waiting, the Men’s Volleyball Superleague is back this Friday (21). With the match between Rede Cuca and Sada Cruzeiro, the competition will start, which will last until May 2023. Torcedores.com made a guide showing everything you need to know about the tournament. Check out!

Which teams will participate in the competition in 2022/23

Montes Claros America Volleyball (MG)

Cafevasconcelos/Imepac/Araguari (MG)

Cuca Volleyball Network (CE)

Sada Cruzeiro Volleyball (MG)

SESI (SP)

Suzano Volleyball (SP)

Brasilia Volleyball (DF)

Itambe/Minas (MG)

Vedacit Volleyball Guarulhos (SP)

Apan/Eleva Blumenau (SC)

Campinas/Volleyball Renata (SP)

Farma Conde Vôlei – São José (SP)

Where will the Superliga matches be broadcast?

On TV, the matches will be broadcast on the SporTV 2 channel, which belongs to Grupo Globo. In addition, CBV’s official streaming platform, Canal Vôlei Brasil, in partnership with NSports, will also broadcast all Superliga matches.

Check the tournament format

The 12 teams that compete in the Men’s Superliga will face each other in turn and return duels, with the best eight advancing to the next phase. In the quarter finals, the format that will be held is the Olympic format (1st x 8, 2nd x 7th, 3rd x 6th and 4th x 5th), and so on in the semifinals. As usual, the big decision of the tournament will take place in a neutral gym.

Watch the 1st round matches

Friday, October 21

20:30 – Cuca Volleyball Network x Sada Cruzeiro – Paulo Sarasate Gym, in Fortaleza (CE)

Saturday, October 22

20:00 – America/Montes Claros x Cafevasconcelos/Araguari – Tancredo Neves Gym, in Montes Claros (MG)

21:30 – Volleyball Renata x São José/Farma Conde – Taquaral Gym, in Campinas (SP)

Sunday, October 23

19:00 – SESI x Suzano Vôlei – SESI da Vila Leopoldina, in São Paulo (SP)

21:30 – Vedacit/Guarulhos x Blumenau/Apan/Eleva – Ponte Grande Gym, in Guarulhos (SP)

Monday, October 24

19:00 – Brasília Vôlei x Itambé Minas – SESI Gym, in Taguatinga (DF)