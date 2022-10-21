Watch Brie Larson in a bikini complaining about the heat in Los Angeles

Recently, the actress responsible for playing Captain Marvel, Brie Larson, posted on his Instagram a photo of himself in which he appears to be unhappy with the weather situation in Los Angeles. In fact, the 33-year-old Oscar winner sported a blue bikini top and a serious face selfie posted on Instagram whose caption is: “Does LA even get Fall?”. The actress has an Instagram account with nearly seven million followers. Check out the photo of Brie Larson in heat at the following link: Brie Larson on Instagram: “Does LA even get Fall? ☀️”.

In addition, the actress often does not fail to show her style on the platform, not being shy about posting pictures of herself delighted because of an award, dressed for a day at home or even posting pictures in a bathing suit for her days off. . In short, Brie Larson has been spending some time at the pool.

This has been a busy summer for her, as the actress recently completed filming “Fast X,” the sequel to “The Fast and the Furious” that had been filming for months in exotic locations around the world. On August 29, 2022, the actress posted a photo of the set on Instagram with the message “Start to Finish”, indicating that her time in the film was over.

It should be noted that the film also stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and DC alumni Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior (“The Suicide Squad”) and that the production opens in theaters in 19 May 2023. Nevertheless, the actress is always very close to her work for Marvel, even more so now that the end of Phase 4 of the company’s Cinematic Universe is closer and closer and Captain Marvel occupies a prominent place in the plans of the production company that, obviously, aims at the future of films.

The actress recently completed another stint reprising her role as Carol Danvers for “The Marvels,” which hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Iman Vellani (Kamala) Ms. Marvel” Khan) star in the film with Brie Larson, which is directed by Nia DaCosta.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that little is known about the plot of “The Marvels”, but this was, in fact, Larson’s first appearance since she participated in “Avengers: Endgame”, although she also participated in “Ms. . Marvel” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021), which was a brief appearance, in the case.