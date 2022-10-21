Water Park to Launch Standing Roller Coaster | Tourism and Travel

The SeaWorld Orlando water park, in the United States, announced on Wednesday the construction of “Pipeline: the surf coaster”. As the name in English implies, it is a roller coaster inspired by the surfing universe.
Therefore, unlike the others, whoever wants to take a ride on the toy will be standing and not sitting. The idea is to make the user experience a sensation similar to that of surfers on the waves.
Users will stand on the roller coaster. — Photo: Disclosure
Scheduled to go into operation in the second quarter of 2023, Pipeline: the surf coaster will have an 880-meter long track, five peaks called “airtime”, with a sensation of weightlessness or gravity, and an inversion that refers to a wave. .
Roller coaster will be 33 meters high – in some sections, it will be possible to reach 96 kilometers per hour. — Photo: Disclosure
The roller coaster will be 33 meters high and, in certain sections of the circuit, it will be possible to reach a speed of 96 kilometers per hour.
To ride Pipeline: the surf coaster, you must have a minimum height of 1.37 meters.
The project is signed by the Swiss company Bollinger & Mabillard Consulting Engineers Inc.
