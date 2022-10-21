WhatsApp makes subtle changes to its appearance; check out

regularly the Whatsapp go through updates that bring a series of improvements to the application. The procedure is so common that many users do not even realize what is different from the messaging platform.

The attentive must have noticed these changes

O Whatsapp doesn’t usually make many changes to its design, so only the most attentive audience is able to notice the subtle changes in the app. Meta recently updated the letters of some icons.

Previously, the fonts describing the tools were all capital letters, such as: ”CONVERSATIONS”, ”STATUS” and ”FILED”. But now, it is possible to identify the lowercase characters: ”Conversations”, ”Status” and ”Archived”, following a more minimalist style.

Usually, improvements made to the application are related to its functionality. That’s because, the Goal seeks to bring the best possible experience to its customers. However, in order to bring a more comfortable view, some changes to the messenger interfaces are being carried out.

It is worth mentioning that words in lowercase format are still being tested. This means that not everyone can observe the changes. In any case, try to keep the application always up to date, so the news arrives faster.

WhatsApp tests deleting messages after sending them longer

This time, a new tool is being tested by the messenger. The intention is to make it possible for the user to delete the message for everyone after sending it longer than is currently allowed.

The time allowed for the message to be deleted for everyone is currently 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. However, with the new update, this time can be increased to 60 hours.

While the feature can be a big disadvantage for those who take a long time to respond to messages in the app, it will be quite beneficial for those who have sent a message to the wrong person or regret having sent any content to their contact.

The new tool does not yet have a release date, however, it is already being tested.

How to delete messages?

To delete a message, the user must hold their finger on the content sent to select it. When you stabilize it, at the top of the screen, click on the trash icon and select the option: “delete for me” or “delete for everyone”.

The news was announced through the official Twitter account of the social network. In the text, the administrators wrote that “now” people “will have a little more than two days” to delete the messages.