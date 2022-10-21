WhatsApp tests function to customize avatars on Android; learn more | Social networks

WhatsApp is testing a new feature to create custom avatars. The feature, in development since March, is available to some users in version 2.22.23.9 of the beta application for Android, according to the specialized website WaBetaInfo this Friday (21). With the new feature, the messenger will have a specific area for creating and customizing avatars, and each user will be able to create a 3D copy of themselves. Avatars can be used as stickers and also as a profile picture, expanding the possibilities of expression in the messenger beyond emojis and photos.

According to the screenshots captured by WaBetaInfo, the user will be able to configure the avatar on WhatsApp to use as a profile picture — the one that contacts see at the top of the conversation. Also, after setup, the app will automatically create a new sticker pack with the custom avatars. Stickers can be shared with friends in individual and group chats on the messenger.

1 of 3 WhatsApp is testing Avatar function for beta users of the application — Photo: Fernando Braga/TechTudo WhatsApp is testing the Avatar function for beta users of the application — Photo: Fernando Braga/TechTudo

To find out if the update is already available on your Android app, just go to WhatsApp settings and look for a new category called “Avatar”. As the feature is new to the beta version of Google’s system, some users may have difficulties creating avatars. However, it is possible that WhatsApp will release new updates to solve this type of problem.

2 of 3 Avatar can be created by beta testers of WhatsApp for Android — Photo: Playback/WaBetaInfo Avatar can be created by beta testers of WhatsApp for Android — Photo: Playback/WaBetaInfo

According to information from WaBetaInfo, the feature should be released to more users of the beta version gradually over the next few weeks. So, the tip is to keep the app always updated by the Google Play Store. There is no release forecast for testers with iPhone (iOS) nor for the release of the feature for all users of the common version.

3 of 3 WhatsApp creates sticker pack with User Avatar — Photo: Playback/WaBetaInfo WhatsApp creates a pack of stickers with User Avatar — Photo: Reproduction/WaBetaInfo

with information from Wabetainfo

