WhatsApp tests incognito mode for users to have more privacy

O Whatsapp is the most used messaging platform by Brazilians. Due to its popularity, the team at Meta, the company responsible for the messenger, always seeks to improve the application.

Among the requests of people using WhatsApp is to be invisible while using the application. This request has only been growing, since being “online” on the platform does not always mean being available.

Enhanced messenger privacy

The feature to hide the “online” in the Whatsapp is already being tested by the technical team, however, there is still no prediction of when it will be released definitively. According to information, the tool will work as the “Last Seen”.

When the possibility is available, users will be able to browse the application without being disturbed by third parties. In short, it will be possible to leave the status visible for: “all”, “only contacts”, “only contacts except”.

How to block calls without blocking the contact?

In summary, it is not possible to block calls from your contacts without blocking the sending or receiving of messages on the Whatsapp. This is information from Meta, responsible for the messenger.

However, there are “unofficial” ways to block calls from unwanted people using an external WhatsApp application, the Plus version. It is worth mentioning that the action is not authorized by Meta, which may result in the account being banned in the original app.

Here’s how to activate call blocking on your WhatsApp:

Backup the official version of WhatsApp; Then delete your account and uninstall the app from your device; Next, download WhatsApp Plus APK from your app store; Once installed, open the application and give all the necessary permissions for the APK to work properly; Now, open your account by entering your phone number and verification code; With everything right, open the chat of the person you don’t want to receive calls or video calls; Access the contact’s profile and click on the “No calls” option; Finally, choose the notification that will appear for the person when they try to call you: “There is no signal”, “You are busy” or “(x person) is on a call”.