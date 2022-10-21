Where was the Justice League during THAT scene in the movie

Contains spoilers

The new Black Adam movie had several connections to the DC Universe in theaters, which created confusion over the whereabouts of the Justice League during an important scene.

Black Adam marked the return of Henry Cavill as Superman, which hasn’t happened since Justice League, 5 years ago. The character even appeared twice more without showing his face during the period, with fans begging for Cavill to continue as the character.

Continues after advertising

It turns out that Superman appeared alone in the film’s post-credits scene, which makes the lack of Justice League very strange, especially after Black Adam makes it clear just how powerful he is.

The anti-hero showed that he could defeat the entire Justice Society alone, making Superman feel the need to bring his teammates in for support. Even if not all League members were useful against Black Adam, it would still be a symbolic way of showing what the character would have to face. But the responsibility was placed solely on Clark Kent’s shoulders.

Why isn’t the Justice League with Superman in Black Adam?

There could be two main reasons for the Justice League’s lack of alongside Superman in Black Adam’s post-credits scene.

One possibility is that no other superhero in the League could stop The Rock’s character without Superman’s help, making the Last Son of Krypton the only member who should be there.

There’s also the chance that Amanda Waller just asked Superman to be there to demonstrate power without risking another incident with Black Adam. While the anti-hero is clearly a League-level threat, sending only Superman would be a way to not incur his wrath.

But beyond the explanations in fiction, there is also a real-world reason why only Henry Cavill appears in the scene. Precisely because it was the big moment that would bring the actor back to the DC Universe.

Having more League members at that point would only take the focus off Superman. Furthermore, even without considering the uncertainty of the future of some actors in the franchise, it would still be a PR nightmare to bring together, in addition to Cavill himself, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fischer to make a small appearance in the series. movie.

Black Adam is in theaters across Brazil.