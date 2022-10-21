Which state has the most Copa do Brasil titles? See ranking

With Flamengo’s title over Corinthians, this Wednesday, Rio de Janeiro won six Copa do Brasil titles. Rubro-Negro had already lifted the cup in 1990, 2006 and 2013 and reached the fourth championship with a victory on penalties, 6-5, after draws by 0-0 and 1-1 in the regular time of the two games of that final. The other state champions are Fluminense (2007) and Vasco (2011).

In all, seven states of the federation have already had champion representatives of the Copa do Brasil: So Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Pernambuco, Paraná and Santa Catarina.

Among the clubs, the biggest champion is Cruzeiro, with six titles in the Copa do Brasil. Raposa followed by Grmio, with five, and by Palmeiras and Flamengo, with four.