Windows 11 officially launches its Android application and game emulator

Windows Subsystem for Android has reached version 1.0 and is now ready for official release. The WSA (Windows Subsystem for Android) is a kind of native Windows 11 emulator that lets you run Android apps downloaded from the Amazon Appstore.

The announcement was made by Microsoft Partnership Development Manager Cory Hendrixson via his official Twitter profile. Version 1 doesn’t bring any new features, but it fixes old bugs and improves stability for running APKs.

Ten new countries are expected to be supported starting now, bringing the total to 31. Today’s update supports several small islands in the Pacific Ocean. Check out the full list:

Germany

Andorra

Australia – New

Austria

Belgium

Canada – New

Spain

United States

France

Gibraltar

Guernsey

Cocos (Keeling) Islands – New

Cook Islands – New

Heard and McDonald Islands – New

Isle of Man

Christmas Island – New

Norfolk Island – New

Ireland

Italy

Japan

jersey

liechtenstein

Luxembourg

monaco

New Zealand – New

Niue – New

UK

San Marino

Switzerland

Tokelau – New

Vatican

What is WSA?

According to Hendrixson, the Amazon store offers more than 50,000 programs and games to run on the PC without difficulty – that number was just 20,000 just over a month ago. It works similarly to cell phones: you log in to the store, choose what you want and tap the Install button. You need to have both the WSA and the Amazon store to make things work.

It works the same as mobile devices, with the difference that you will use a physical mouse and keyboard instead of touching the screen. This can be great for certain games and for social media as typing on the keyboard is easier. In August, Microsoft made improvements to allow the use of gamepads and keyboards in Android games running on Windows 11.

The Android Subsystem was still in the making for the last few months. Now, with the arrival of Android 13 on mobile devices, it is likely that the emulator is more tuned than ever to run mobile solutions on PC.

Every developer needs to tweak their applications if they want them to run on Microsoft’s WSA platform. It seems to be a very fruitful job, since the Windows user base is huge all over the world.