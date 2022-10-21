Windows Subsystem for Android Gets Performance Improvements on Insider Channel

Windows Subsystem for Android is getting an important update for Windows Insider users in the Dev and Beta channels. The update is identified by version 2209.40000.26.0 and brings many bug fixes and improvements for using Android apps on computer.

According to Microsoft, the improvements implemented in this version of Windows Subsystem for Android are as follows:

This release also brings improved performance in multithreaded tasks on processors with 8 cores or more, ANGLE and GSK security updates, Linux kernel and Chromium WebView 105.

All these new features bring more stability to the Windows Subsystem platform for Android, thus fixing bugs and unexpected application closures. It is worth remembering that the use of Android applications on Windows 11 is restricted to some regions and is not yet officially available in Brazil.