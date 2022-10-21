‘Witches of Mayfair’ Trailer Highlights Alexandra Daddario







Photo: Disclosure / AMC / Modern Popcorn

The American pay channel AMC has released the trailer for “Mayfair Witches”, a new supernatural series based on the literary trilogy of the “Lives of the Mayfair Witches”, written by Anne Rice. The preview highlights the torment suffered by Alexandra Daddario’s character (“The White Lotus”) and shows some of the supporting actors, such as Harry Hamlin (“Veronica Mars”) and Tongayi Chirisa (“iZombie”).

In the plot, Daddario plays Rowan, a brilliant doctor who, unknowingly or willingly, inherits the legacy of a family of powerful witches. As she struggles to assume her role as a witch and tries to understand her powers, she is haunted by a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The cast also includes Jack Huston (“Ben-Hur”) and Beth Grant (“Dollface”).

Season 1 of the witch series will feature eight episodes, written and produced by “Masters of Sex” duo Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford.

The attraction will be part of a series of series by writer Anne Rice, who died last December, which also includes the adaptation of “Interview with the Vampire”, recently released on the same channel.

It is worth noting that this universe is really shared. Rice has written three books that blend characters from the two literary sagas.

“Mayfair Witches” will premiere on January 5 in the US.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!