With Thaciano back, Renato closes Grêmio’s last training session before the trip | Guild

Grêmio held the last training session on Thursday morning before the trip to Recife, where on Sunday they will face Náutico in Série B. novelty was the presence of Thaciano, which had been preserved from both activities after the match against Bahia. The midfielder should start again in the attacking sector.

In training at CT Luiz Carvalho, only the warm-up had access to the press. During the 30 minutes of open activity, it was possible to observe only the traditional bobinho wheel and running work.

Coach Renato Portaluppi spoke briefly with the cast, and a scene caught their attention. The commander showed the cell phone to the players with the news of his nomination for the Globe Soccer Awards for best coach.

The players who returned in the week also participated once again in the training, cases of Brenno, who was out against Bahia for a cut in the ear, Campaz and Janderson, who return from injuries.

The Grêmio delegation embarks this Friday morning for eight days away from Porto Alegre. After the match in Recife against Náutico, the team will spend four days in Rio de Janeiro in preparation for the next commitment in Serie B, against Tombense, in Muriaé.

Grêmio is runner-up with 58 points, five more than Sport, in fifth place. With stumbling blocks from the Pernambuco team, in addition to Sampaio Corrêa and Criciúma, all of whom play on Saturday, Tricolor guarantees access to the first division with a victory on Sunday.