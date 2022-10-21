‘Without my consent’, says artist about drawing on Galo’s golden shirt

The golden shirt, launched by the Athletic in partnership with Adidas on the morning of this Friday (21) created a controversy on social networks. The design of a rooster, which appears in the center of the shirt in watermark, would be by a Spanish artist, who would not have authorized the reproduction on the uniform.

A post made in January 2018 on Instagram by Luis Valseca, artist and tattoo artist, shows the drawing made by him with the caption “La Armonía del Ocaso”, the harmony of the sunset, in the literal translation into Portuguese. The Galo is identical to the one used by Adidas on the new Atlético shirt.

In the comments of the publication, several athletes congratulated the artist for the drawing. Others questioned whether the sports equipment supplier was authorized to use it. In one of the comments, Luis reveals, in English, that the use was made without his consent.

“Thanks. I found out now. They did it without my consent”, wrote the Spanish artist this Friday morning (21), after the official launch of the Atlético shirt with Adidas.

the report of The Sports Time tried to contact Luis Valseca by phone, but he couldn’t. The team also spoke with Leandro Figueiredo, Atletico’s business director, but, until the publication of this report, there was still no response.