Xbox Series S may stop receiving new generation games

In this generation, Microsoft bet on the launch of two consoles, the Xbox Series X for those who want a high-end experience and the Xbox Series S to allow gamers to acquire a new console at a better cost benefit.

Since its launch, much has been discussed how much the Xbox Series S would harm new games and limit developers when it comes to development for this new generation.

Recently, a developer at Rocksteady blamed the Xbox Series S for limiting performance in Gotham Knights, calling the console a potato. Now another developer talks about it again.

According to Ian Maclure, visual effects artist at Bossa Studios, the Xbox Series S has been a major constraint for developers and many have already put pressure on Microsoft to try to remove the obligation to release to the console, allowing them to release their games. Xbox Series X only.

It might sound like a broken record, but the reason you’re hearing about it so much now is because A LOT of developers have been sitting in meetings over the past year desperately trying to eliminate the release requirement for the Series S.

Ian Maclure says that many studios had difficulties in development at the beginning of this generation because they had the Xbox Series S constantly limiting them, and now that games have started to be developed 100% focused on the new generation, the situation has tightened even more.

The studios went through a development cycle where the Series S ended up being a production burden, and now that games are being firmly developed with the new consoles in mind, teams don’t want to repeat that process.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a developer complain about the Xbox Series S. According to Digital Foundry’s Alexander Battaglia, many have been complaining about the console’s memory constraints.

Whether or not Microsoft will remove the launch requirement for the Xbox Series S, only time will tell.