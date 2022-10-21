‘You have to have the chest to take a penalty’

Corinthians was defeated yesterday (19) by Flamengo in penalty kicks, 6-5, in the final of the Copa do Brasil. Fagner and Mateus Vital were the two Corinthians players who missed their shots in the decision. For the presenter and Corinthians idol Neto, the midfielder, who wasted the last penalty, cannot be blamed for the setback.

Neto stated that Vital showed attitude when taking the penalty. However, he said that the player should not even have been chosen to carry such a responsibility.

“You have to have the guts to take a penalty in a final and with the Maracanã full. Vital was wrong, he’s part of it, but there were experienced people to take before him”, said Neto, on his Twitter profile.

Revealed by Vasco, Mateus Vital is 24 years old and arrived at Corinthians in 2018. He was on loan at Panathinaikosfrom Greece, between August 2021 and June this year, but he returned to Alvinegro from São Paulo recently and was triggered by Vítor Pereira in the second half of the decision.

After the runner-up, he apologized to the club’s fans. “First, start apologizing to the crowd. Only those who hit misses, I slapped there, unfortunately I couldn’t convert. In general, we did well, we were better. In the second half, we showed that we wanted to win and unfortunately did not happen”, said Vital, in the mixed zone.