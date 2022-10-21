Zelenskiy urges West to warn Russia not to blow dam

By Jonathan Landay

BASHTANKA, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the West to warn Russia not to explode a massive dam that would flood a swath of southern Ukraine as Ukrainian forces prepare to move Moscow’s troops away from Kherson in one of the most important battles of the war.

In a televised speech, Zelenskiy said Russian forces had planted explosives inside the massive Nova Kakhovka dam, which holds a huge reservoir that dominates much of southern Ukraine, and planned to blow it up to cover their retreat.

“Now everyone in the world must act forcefully and quickly to prevent another Russian terrorist attack. Destroying the dam would spell disaster on a massive scale,” he said.

Russia accused Kiev earlier this week of plotting to destroy the dam. Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, said Ukrainian forces had already used US-supplied Himars missiles, in what Ukrainian officials called a sign that Moscow could be planning to blow up the site and blame Kiev.

Neither side has provided evidence to support its claims.

The vast Dnipro River cuts through Ukraine and is several kilometers wide in places. The breach of the dam could send water to inundate settlements below it, including much of the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces hope to recapture in a major advance.

Damage to the dam would also destroy the canal system that irrigates southern Ukraine, including Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.

Zelenskiy urged world leaders to make it clear that blowing up the dam would be treated “exactly the same as the use of weapons of mass destruction”, with consequences similar to those threatened if Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons.

“DIFFICULT DECISIONS”

One of the most important battles of the eight-month war is closing in on the dam, as Ukrainian forces advance along the west bank of the river, aiming to recapture the town of Kherson and encircle thousands of Russian troops.

Ukraine has imposed an intelligence blackout from the front on Kherson, but Russian commander Surovikin said this week that the situation in Kherson “was already difficult” and that Russia “was not ruling out difficult decisions” there.

The Kremlin on Friday avoided a question about whether or not President Vladimir Putin had given an order for Russian forces to withdraw from Kherson, referring the matter to the Defense Ministry.