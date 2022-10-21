Zinho sends the real about the final of the Copa do Brasil and points out biased refereeing: “The referee was pressured”

After winning the Copa do Brasil, the Flamengo prepares to return to the field for Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Mengão enters the field next Saturday night (22), at 7 pm, away from home, in a clash valid for the 33rd round of the First National Division. At the moment, the red-black is third in the league table with 55 points.

Still in relation to the grand final, which took place last Wednesday (19), former player and commentator Zinho made it clear that he believes that the pressure exerted by Corinthians in relation to the first game had an effect. For him, the referee of the match was biased in some moves in the game.

“How many corners did he reverse in which the ball caught the Corinthians players? The referee was under pressure! I noticed this watching the game, when in doubt, he didn’t think twice, he scored the move in reverse. What line was that drawn to mark Gabigol offside?”analyzed the commentator.

“What I’m talking about is experience on the field. You feel it when you have years of ball in the field. When Pedro deflects the ball and catches Balbuena and he doesn’t give a corner? In his face? I said: ‘ehhh’. I felt him nervous in the final and, when in doubt, he didn’t even think twice.”continued the former player.

“I didn’t see any offside in this move, I felt Wilton was very nervous to referee the final. I have experience on the field, and when I saw Pedro’s move that didn’t give Flamengo a corner and offside, I felt the pressure the referee was under. These were details that went unnoticed, because Flamengo was champion”concluded Zinho.