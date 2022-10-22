″Wagner Line″. How Russian troops are trying to stop Ukrainian advances

Russian mercenaries in Ukraine have been building a defense line for several days to try to stop Kiev’s counteroffensive in some regions. This is the case in Hirske, in eastern Ukraine, where Russian fighters are preparing a defensive line of about 24 kilometers.

