1 million power outages in Ukraine after Russian missile attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that Russia carried out a large-scale attack against Ukraine overnight, following reports of bombings against crucial infrastructure that caused power cuts across the country.

“The attacker continues to terrorize our country. During the night it launched a large-scale attack: 36 missiles, most of which were shot down. These are vile attacks on critical targets. Typical terrorist tactics,” Zelensky said on social media.

The deputy chief of staff of the country’s presidency, Kyrylo Timoshenko, said today that mMore than a million Ukrainian homes are without electricity after Russian attacks on energy facilities across the country.

“To date, 672,000 customers have been disconnected in the Khmelnytskyi region, 188,400 in Mykolaiv, 102,000 in Volyn, 242,000 in Cherkasy, 174,790 in Rivne, 61,913 in Kirovograd and 10,500 in Odessa,” Timoshenko detailed.

Ukrainian attack leaves two dead in Russia

Two people were killed on Saturday in Ukrainian attacks against Russia’s Belgorod region, close to the border, Governor Viacheslav Gladkov said.

The bombings hit “civilian infrastructure” in the city of Shebekino, Gladkov said on Telegram.

“Two civilians were killed and nearly 15,000 people were left without power in their homes,” he added.

The governor said it would take five to six hours to restore electricity.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine at the end of February, denounces a “considerable increase” in Ukrainian attacks on several Russian border regions, including Belgorod, Kursk and Briansk.

*With AFP