13 Actors Who Have Famous Parents You Probably Didn’t Know

In Hollywood, there is always someone who is the son of a famous personality!
In Hollywood territory, it’s very easy to find someone famous who is the son of someone even more famous. Conversations about nepotism aside, there are many actors in the entertainment industry who grew up in the artistic milieu, as several of them are children of other artists who have already consolidated their respective trajectories, whether in cinema, music or other fields of art.
With that in mind, we gathered here 13 actors who have famous parents and you probably didn’t know!
Maya Hawke
The actress Maya Hawke won the hearts of the audience when she debuted in the series Stranger Things like the charismatic robin. But did you know that her parents are extremely famous and established in the film industry?
Maya is the actors’ daughter Uma Thurman (Kill Bill) and Ethan Hawke (Moon Knight Before Dawn). Thurman and Hawke were married between the late 1990s and early 2000s, Maya being one of the fruits of their union.
Jack Quaid
Jack QuaidO Hughie from the series the boys, is also the son of famous parents. His parents are the actors Dennis Quaidwhich you probably remember from movies like Cupid operation (1998) and The day after tomorrow (2004), and Meg Ryanone of the greatest romantic comedy icons of all time, known for classics such as Harry and Sally: Made for Each Other (1989) and Message for you (1998).
John David Washington
The actor John David Washington has been doing quite well in the industry lately. With tenet (2020), Infiltrated in the Klan (2018) and Malcolm & Marie (2021) under his belt, we can certainly expect great things from Washington in the future.
And John’s talent is also another one that runs in the family: he is the son of none other, none other than the renowned actor denzel washington. The father is known for films like Training Day (2001), The perfect plan (2006) and Malcolm X (1992), and has already won an Oscar twice.
lily collins
The actress lily collins has been in the industry for a long time, being known for productions such as Mirror, My Mirror (2012), The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) and, more recently, the hit series Emily in Paris, from Netflix. But did you know that she is the daughter of one of the most successful musicians of recent times?
Lily is the daughter of the singer and instrumentalist Phil Collins. He is a former member of the rock band Genesis and has achieved great success in his solo career, in addition to having contributed with renowned artists.
Zoë Kravitz
Another musician’s daughter who could not be left out of this list is Zoë Kravitz. THE Cat Woman from the critically acclaimed Batman in Matt Reeves also grew up in a prolifically artistic family: her father is the singer Lenny Kravitzwhich is known for such hits as Are You Gonna Go My Way and fly away.
Furthermore, Zoë’s mother is the actress Lisa Bonet (High Fidelity) and, until recently, Jason Momoaso dear Aquamanwas his stepfather.
Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley is a rising young actress who has shown many times how talented she is. In addition to having collaborated with great filmmakers in the industry, such as Quentin TarantinoMargaret was a huge success in 2021 when she starred in the series maidfrom Netflix.
It turns out that Qualley’s talent comes from birth, as his mother is the prestigious actress Andie MacDowell (the two even co-starred in maid as mother and daughter). Andie was a huge Hollywood sensation in the 1990s and is known for films like time spell (1993) and Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994).
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnsona Anastasia of the franchise 50 shades of gray and responsible for giving life to Madame Web in the upcoming film of the same name, she is yet another actress who was also influenced by her parents’ profession. Daughter of actors Don Johnson (Miami Vice, Django Libre) and Melanie Griffith (Lolita, A Secretary of the Future), Dakota is also the actress’ granddaughter. Tippi Hedrenwho was marked in the history of cinema for having starred in the film The birdsin Alfred Hitchcock.
Emma Roberts
a lot of people know that Emma Robertsbest known for her role in the series American Horror Storyis the niece of the biggest darling of the romantic comedy genre, actress Julia Roberts (A Beautiful Woman, A Place Called Notting Hill). But what many people don’t know is that Emma has another influence from the branch in the family, as her father, Eric Roberts (Operation Kickbox, The Dark Knight), was also an actor.
Billie Lourd
The actress Billie Lourd is another name that is part of the list of actors who have famous parents. In Billie’s case, she is the daughter of the unforgettable Carrie Fisherimmortalized in the history of pop culture for having lived the Princess Leia in the franchise Star Wars.
Billie followed in her mother’s footsteps in the industry and is known for productions such as the series Scream Queens and the movie Outstanding (2019).
Alexander, Bill and Gustaf Skarsgard
If you follow the Hollywood industry closely, then chances are you’ve already seen the last name Skarsgard around. This is because this large family dominates several corners of the cinematographic area, having as great representatives the brothers Alexander (The North Man, Big Little Lies), bill (It: The Thing) and Gustav (vikings) Skarsgard.
But before the three of them even found their space in Hollywood, Stellan Skarsgard, their father, had already started his career as an actor. Stellan is known for productions such as indomitable genius (1997), Nymphomaniac: Volume 1 (2013), Dune (2021) and Chernobyl (2019). He also participated in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean and interpreted Erik Selvig in the movies of Thor at the MCUbeing one of the most renowned actors in activity today.
O’Shea Jackson Jr.
The actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton: The Story of the NWA, Obi-Wan Kenobi) also comes from a family of artists. Jackson’s father is the rap star ice cubeformer member of the revolutionary group NW A. In addition to his solo career in music, Cube is also an actor, and his best-known films are comedies. Friday in Trouble (1995) and law Angels (2012).
Chris Pine
Member of the select group of Chris famous in Hollywood, the actor Chris Pineknown to be the Captain Kirk in the franchise Star Trek it’s the Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman (2017), is yet another artist who was also influenced by famous family members. His father is the actor Robert Pinebest known for his role in the series CHiPs and in the movies Night flight (2005) and The neighbor (2008).
Angelina Jolie
What Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous celebrities in the world, this is nothing new for anyone. But what a lot of people don’t know is that the star of maleficent (2014) and Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) is the actor’s daughter Jon Voight (Lost in the night). Jolie’s debut on the big screen even took place alongside her father, in the film Lookin’ to Get Out (1982), but the two do not maintain a good relationship nowadays.