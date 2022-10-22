2 ways to read WhatsApp messages 100% anonymously

Have you received a message on WhatsApp and would you like to read it without knowing that the person who sent it knew about it? We separate two very simple and functional ways to fulfill your wish.

Configuring the WhatsApp widget on mobile

To read messages anonymously, you can configure a WhatsApp widget. This is a this is a function that allows you to place your WhatsApp chats on the home screen of Android phones. There you can read the messages completely without having to enter the app and be reported.

Follow the step by step:

1 – Keep your finger pressed on the background of the mobile desktop, preferably on a screen free of application icons.

2 – After doing this, some options will appear, you must select the one that says “Widget”.

3 – Once the menu is displayed, you must search the list by sliding the WhatsApp option.

4 – Once this is done, you must keep your finger pressed on the Widget of the Whatsappby doing so, it will be positioned on your mobile screen.

5 – Move it wherever you want, preferably on a desktop that does not have application icons.

6 – After choosing where you want, release your finger.

7 – Click once more on the Widget Whatsapp until a frame appears that will allow you to increase it.

8 – There you can see all the messages that come to you without the need to open any chat.

Use Google Assistant to Read Messages Without Being Reported

Another very functional option will be to use the Google assistant, this will allow you to read your messages without having to open WhatsApp.

The first thing you should know is that this trick only applies to messages that keep showing up as a notification.

Step by step:

1 – As a first step, you need to open Google Assistant and say “Read my WhatsApp messages”.

2 – By doing this, you will get your messages that are kept in notification and you have not replied yet, plus Google Assistant reads them, so you know what your contact replied without realizing it.

3 – Then it will ask if you like to answer, when that happens you can access this option or simply deny it.

4 – Now you know how to read your messages without entering the app, leaving it visible or showing your last connection, like in incognito mode.