4 Great and Exciting Movies to Watch on Netflix Today

Netflix movie tips

If you like emotional movies, to give yourself a good cry, you’ve come to the right place. We have prepared a list on Netflix with great dramas and remarkable stories to move you a lot.

Check out the complete list:

1 – In Amazing Places

The first tip is By Amazing Placesa film starring Elle Fanning and based on the bestselling book of the same name, published in 2015 by the American author Jennifer Niven.

Two teenagers who are going through difficult times form a strong bond as they embark on a transformative journey to visit the wonders of the state of Indiana, in the United States.

By Amazing Places it is a film that will deal with grief, how we deal with loss and how people can be saved by others. According to Niven, the story of the book is his based on his own life story, which caused even more commotion in people.

From the moment the protagonist, Violet, discovers that there is meaning in living even with all the adversities, we are going to see a movie in which two people who love each other literally discover the good side of the world.

2 – Blue Miracle

The second tip is blue miraclewhich features Denis Quaid in the cast and which is also based on an incredibly true story.

To save the Mexican boys from bankruptcy, the residents and staff of an orphanage participate in Bisbee’s Black & Blue Fishing Tournament, the largest of its kind in the world, in hopes of earning money to save themselves.

Quaid appears as a self-proclaimed “two-time Bisbee Black and Blue Tournament Champion,” who was told he would not qualify unless he teamed up with a local fisherman in Mexico. It’s where he partners with the orphanage members to help lead them to victory.

blue miracle it is above all a story of overcoming, hard work, of cooperation. “Maybe God just wanted to put all the unluckiest kids in one building so he could crush all of us,” says one of the orphanages at the orphanage. It is from there that they will do everything they can to make sure it doesn’t come true.

3 – Tomy’s Notebook

The third tip is Tom’s Notebookcertainly the most exciting on this list because of its history, caused by the most destructive disease in the world.

Suffering from terminal cancer, a mother decides to record important things in a notebook for her son. She documents the moments the two spent together and makes a point of talking about life and death.

Characteristic of Argentine cinema, Tom’s Notebook he is delicate in conveying his message, but at the same time intense. We are facing inexplicable pain, the sure departure of cancer while leaving a child alive and at the same time the desire to make him remember who is gone.

The film is based on a real story, with real stories that many people pass on in their families, that moves the whole world, that talks about the pain of death, about family relationships and that leaves a strong and beautiful message at the end. Very worth checking out.

4 – Extraordinary

The fourth tip is Extraordinary

Auggie Pullman (Jacob Tremblay) is a boy who was born with a facial deformity, which made him undergo 27 plastic surgeries.

At age 10, he will attend a regular school for the first time, like any other child. There, he has to deal with the constant feeling of being watched and evaluated by everyone around him.

