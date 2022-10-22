6 Facebook Privacy Features You Should Turn On Now | Social networks

Facebook stores and collects numerous personal information from users. While it is not possible to make the profile on the social network completely private, users can make adjustments to restrict access to some data, making it difficult for curious or malicious third parties to access them. Controlling who can see your posts and hiding your profile from Google results pages are just a few examples of actions to have a more private Facebook experience. Here are six features you should enable to have more privacy on the social network.

1. Disable off-Facebook tracking

In addition to storing information about users’ activity on the platform, Facebook also collects data about their behavior outside the social network. An example of this is when you search for a product in an e-commerce and, when you enter Facebook, ads about the merchandise appear while browsing the feed.

If you are not comfortable with data collection, you can rule out this option. To do this, go to “Settings & Privacy”, select “Settings” and then “Privacy”. Once that’s done, click on “Your Facebook Information” and then “Off Facebook Activities”. Finally, choose “Disconnect future activity”.

2. Hide your profile from search results

By default, your Facebook profile is set to appear on search engines like Google and Bing. That way, when someone searches for your name or information related to you, they can easily find your social media page in the results. In order not to suffer from this exposure, it is possible to prohibit external search engines from displaying links to your profile on Facebook. It is worth mentioning that it will still be possible to find your profile through the internal search of the social network.

The adjustment is simple: go to “Settings & Privacy”, click “Settings”, then “Privacy”. Then select “How people find and contact you”. Finally, change to “No” under “Do you want search engines outside of Facebook to show links to your profile?”.

3. Limit access to your profile information

Facebook has a lot of data about users, such as interests and preferences, contact information, work and relationship information. Although it is not possible to deny the social network access to this information, it is possible to define which of them will be available to other users. You can limit the view of your contact information to only your friends, for example. To do this, click “Edit Details” on your profile page, then “Update Your Information”. Finally, select the audience that will be able to see the data in question.

4. Control who can see your posts

Facebook allows you to configure the visibility of posts upon publication. You can choose between “Public”, “Friends” and Only Me. If you want to change the privacy of posts that are already in the feed, just click on “Settings & Privacy”, select “Activity Log” and then , “Your posts”. Once this is done, choose one of the options presented and select “All”. Finally, click on “Change Audience”, select the desired audience and click on “Confirm”.

5. Disable Facebook’s native browser

When browsing the Facebook feed on mobile, users are faced with various external links that point to different websites. To prevent the social network from collecting data about your behavior while browsing these pages, you can disable Facebook’s native browser and access the links externally in a regular web browser. To do this, select “Settings & Privacy” and go to “Settings”. Then click on “Preferences and under Media” and check the topic “Open links externally”.

6. Control who can tag you in posts

In general, when you are tagged in a post on Facebook, the post is automatically shared with your friends, even appearing in your news feed. However, you can change the settings to pre-approve posts you’ve been tagged in. That way, you have a chance to rate the content your profile has been linked to and disapprove the association if necessary. The feature is useful to prevent photos that you didn’t do well from appearing in your feed, for example.

To adjust, click “Settings & Privacy”, choose “Settings”, then “Privacy”. Then select the “Profile & Tag” button and under the “Reviews” topic, check the two options “Review posts you’ve tagged in before showing them on your profile” and “Review tags people add to their posts before for them to appear on Facebook?”.

