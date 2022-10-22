6 microphones to improve video calls from R$49 | Which one to buy?

Microphones are ideas to improve the sound quality of video calls. The following models are interesting for work, home office, study, gaming and even streaming. Companies like HyperX, Redragon, Dex, Xtrad and Blue offer models for prices starting at R$49, as is the case of the Knup ‎KP-917, which comes with an adjustable tripod and has a sensitivity of 30 decibel (dB).

Another highlight is the Blue Snowball iCE, which comes equipped with a condenser capsule, which aims to keep the audio free of noise and is available for approximately R$251. Another alternative is the Redragon Blazar Preto GM300, which promises to eliminate all external sounds and Compact design for about R$ 397. Check out six microphones below to improve video calling.

The Knup ‎KP-917 is a microphone aimed at those who want to save money. According to the manufacturer’s specifications, this item has an omnidirectional pattern, which aims to reduce noise, bass intensity and distortions caused in words with the letters P and T. The item is seen for prices from R$ 49.

This model comes with an adjustable tripod, has a sensitivity of 30 dB and has a P2 connection, which makes it compatible with computers, notebooks, cell phones and tablets. On Amazon’s website, the product is rated 4.2 out of 5 stars and buyers say it delivers. However, some complain about the fragility of the tripod.

Pros: cost benefit

cost benefit Cons: no option to connect via USB cable

Xtrad’s CH0805 is yet another choice to assist with video calls. Like the previous item, this one also has an omnidirectional pattern, has a sensitivity of -30 dB ± 3 3dB and can be used on desktops or notebooks. The device also comes with a 1.85 m P2 connection cable. The microphone is available for prices starting from R$ 69.

The purchase also includes a small tripod, which allows you to fit and adjust the microphone the way you want. The product is rated 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon and buyers praise the ease of use of the device. However, some report that the tripod does not have rubber coating on the feet, which impairs balance.

Pros: meets basic tasks

meets basic tasks Cons: some buyers complain that the tripod does not support the microphone satisfactorily

Redragon’s Seyfert GM100 is an alternative for those looking for a complete equipment. According to the manufacturer, this item has a P2 connection, omnidirectional pickup and a sensitivity of -30 dB ± 3 3dB. In addition, the microphone also comes with a pop-filter, which aims to improve audio quality and reduce noise. The model sells for around R$ 211.

The equipment also comes with a compact and collapsible tripod, which can be rotated according to the user’s needs. The brand highlights that the equipment can also serve streamers and content creators. The product is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon and consumers are positive about the audio quality and the price charged. However, some criticize the tripod’s resistance, which harms the microphone’s balance.

Pros: comes with a pop-filter that helps with audio quality

comes with a pop-filter that helps with audio quality Cons: some buyers report that the tripod cannot support the weight of the equipment

Blue’s Snowball iCE is yet another option for video calling. According to the manufacturer, this model has a condenser capsule, which promises to offer clean and noise-free audio. In addition, unlike the previous items, this one has a USB cable connection, which guarantees compatibility with different types of equipment. The model is available for approximately R$ 251.

The brand highlights that the device has a design inspired by classic equipment, with a spherical shape. The product also comes with a tripod and is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon. In the comments field, buyers are satisfied with the practicality and audio quality offered by the item. On the other hand, some complain that the price is high.

Pros: connection via USB cable, which ensures compatibility with various devices

connection via USB cable, which ensures compatibility with various devices Cons: different from the previous item, this one does not come with a pop-filter

HyperX’s Solocast is yet another alternative for those who want to improve the quality of video calls. Like the other items on this list, this one also uses Plug and Play technology, that is, just plug the microphone into the device’s USB port and it’s ready to use. The device can be found for around R$339.

The microphone also comes with a touch sensor, which allows you to conveniently mute the audio and an LED light is on when the function is active. The product is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon and consumers positively emphasize the equipment’s audio capture. However, some criticize the simplicity of the docking support.

Pros: the model is simple to use and delivers satisfactory quality

the model is simple to use and delivers satisfactory quality Cons: Does not come with a tripod, just a simple stand

Another option that can help in the home office is the Blazar Preto GM300, from Redragon. According to the specifications, this model has a compact design, ideal for those who have little space at the office desk. The capture technology, on the other hand, promises to eliminate all external sounds and focus only on the voice. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 397 to buy the product.

The item has a USB cable connection and also comes with a tripod to position the microphone. On Amazon, the product is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars, and buyers point out that the equipment offers good audio quality. However, some miss a shortcut button to turn audio on and off in video calls.

Pros: compact size

compact size Cons: high price

