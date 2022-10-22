8.8 GHz: Intel Core i9-13900K breaks overclock record that lasted almost 10 years

Top-of-the-line Raptor Lake CPU barely passes an AMD FX-8370

The extreme overclocking scenario aimed at very high frequencies, above 8 GHz, has been dominated by AMD FX 83xx CPUs for years. Now a modern CPU, actually out of the oven, the Core i9-13900K, takes the highest position in this category beating the world record with 8,812 GHz, leaving the FX 8370 and its 8,722 behind, 90 MHz of difference.

The new record is authored by Swedish overclocker “elmor”, who used an Asus ROG Maximus Z790 motherboard. The 8,812 GHz was reached in all 8 cores of the Core i9-13900K’s performance with 1,325 V. The record is registered in the HWBot.

Before the release of Intel Raptor Lake CPUs, another overclocker had already reached 8 GHz with the same CPU, but with voltages set at 1,792 V, much higher than the current record.

Now the top 20 processors that surpassed the 8 GHz mark changes a little, as two other overclockers also managed to pass this value with the Core i9-13900K.

Top 20 CPUs that surpassed 8 GHz

Intel Core i9-13900K – 8812.8 MHz AMD FX-8370 – 8722.8 MHz Intel Core i9-13900K – 8716 MHz AMD FX-8150 – 8709 MHz AMD FX-8370 – 8659.6 MHz AMD FX-8350 – 8615.4 MHz Intel Celeron D 352 – 8543.7 MHz AMD FX-8320 – 8532.2 MHz AMD FX-8350 – 8502.1 MHz Intel Core i9-13900K – 8500 MHz AMD FX-8350 – 8470.7 MHz AMD FX-8320 – 8448 MHz AMD FX-8350 – 8431.9 MHz AMD FX-8150 – 8429.4 MHz AMD FX-8320 – 8407.1 MHz AMD FX-8150 – 8406.3 MHz AMD FX-8350 – 8370.9 MHz AMD FX-8370 – 8366.8 MHz Intel Celeron D 347 – 8362.2 MHz AMD FX-8350 – 8348.4 MHz

The Core i9-13900K runs all performance cores at 5.5 GHz, up to 5.8 GHz depending on the workload. The new high-end CPU from Intel came to fight with the best solution from AMD, the Ryzen 9 7950X.

The Intel Core i9-13900K processor is a SKU with 24 cores (8+16) and 32 threads, operating between 3.0 GHz and 5.8 GHz and a maximum consumption of 253 W. The Ryzen 9 7950X is equipped with 16 Zen 4 and 32 cores. threads, frequencies between 4.5 GHz and 5.7 GHz. Regarding memory, the AMD CPU only supports DDR5 (up to 5200 MHz), while Intel supports DDR4 (up to 3200 MHz) and DDR5 (up to 5600 MHz).

REVIEW | Intel Core i9-13900K – Ryzen 9 7950X slack is over

Addition of more cores makes the Core i9 finally seek Ryzen 9 in heavy render



Via: Tom’s Hardware