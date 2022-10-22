9th Gen iPad Still Sold With Lightning; know more

Suddenly, on October 18, 2022, the tech giant, apple, decided to launch the first iPad with an M2 chip and a new entry-level model with a USB-C port for the first time. However, one detail ended up calling attention: Apple did not abandon the Lightning connector of its tablets. In fact, the simple 9th generation iPad is still being marketed by the company and hasn’t changed its only wired connection. In fact, it can be said that the moment awaited by many has finally arrived.

The last iPad, still with the “Home” button, gained a successor, the iPad 10th generation. This iPad has a look with straight lines, like the iPad Air and Pro, and has the USB-C connector, which is modern and respects recent European Union legislation; However, Apple has not retired Lightning from its tablets. It turns out that the 9th generation iPad is still being marketed by the technology company with the Lightning entry – now, in a single model.

However, there is a positive balance in this situation, since it is outside the history of the big tech the fact of keeping more than two generations of iPad on the market at the same time. Because of this, it’s pretty much safe to say that when the 11th generation iPad is released and announced, Apple will be retiring the old cable on iPads for good and will be in line with the old continent rule. According to the new legislation, which should serve as inspiration for Brazilian legislation, cell phones and tablets marketed in the European Union block must always use USB-C as a standard connector until the end of 2024.

Therefore, there is a second controversy that revolves around the new iPad. It’s the idea that the iPad remains compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil. But what’s wrong with that? It turns out that this accessory requires a Lightning port to charge the battery, which goes in the opposite direction of the latest new model whose surface is used for charging through magnetic induction.

So, in short, if you have an old Apple Pencil at home and intend to use it, you will automatically be forced to buy a small accessory that transforms the Lightning port into a USB-C connector.