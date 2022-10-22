After Peripherals, Chloë Grace Moretz wants distance from technology

As of this Friday (21st), Chloe Grace Moretz go embark on an adventure that I had never imagined before. In the Prime Video series Peripherals, the actress plays Flynne, a woman who enters a kind of metaverse and come across a violent conspiracy.

The attraction, based on the writer’s book William Gibson and adapted by the creators of Westworld, takes place in a future in which humanity has survived the end of the world and technology is part of people’s daily lives. Flynne, however, discover a secret connection with an alternate reality and a dark future.

In an exclusive interview with TangerineChloë Grace Moretz says the series gave her a new perspective about technology. “I have one love-hate relationship with technology. As much as I love having all the tech gadgets possible, especially during the pandemic and after the series, I realized how important is to disconnect from time to time”, confesses the actress.

“I go weeks without any tech gadgets, or wi-fi and that sort of thing, and for me it is extremely beneficial”, he adds. “It’s important that we’re not eight or 80, or being stuck with technology all the time, or getting rid of it.”

For Chloë, in the ideal world people would know how to make a balanced use of technologies. “Controlling that would be amazing for humanity as a whole, but I don’t think [o uso de aparelhos tecnológicos] Go slow down at any time”, he vents, laughing.

Peripherals brings a little insight more centered and down to earth about alternate realities, ones that other futuristic productions often exaggerate. After the various technological revolutions that we have lived through decades after decades, however, Chloë has no doubt that the simulations presented in the series can become reality – or even go beyond that.

“In the film industry, I imagine that in the future we may have augmented reality, or some elements thereof. We may be able to integrate series into people’s living rooms, or have entire spaces dedicated to an interactive series experience. That’s if we don’t get to the point where we have until eye implants or things like that, where we can close our eyes and be inside the show. Everything is possible”, speculates the actress.

Despite this, she still believes that Peripherals can give more hope than fear to the people. “I think you get a lot of feelings after the series. The cast is amazing and has an interspersing plot, but I hope she bring some hope”, he says.

“What really matters in the story is that while the future may seem bleak, it is in touch with the past, and by traveling to the future, they are able to conduct themselves. It’s about really trust each other and knowing that, even if it is difficult, it is possible to reach a positive future.”

Peripherals premieres this Friday, October 21, exclusively on Prime Video. The series will have eight episodes, released weekly on the platform.