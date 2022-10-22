After receiving the trophy for the worst airline in the world, Spanish company abandons controversial flights

Photo by Rui Miguel, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia





Activists celebrated the decision by Spanish airline Privilege Style to no longer accept transporting refugees from the UK to Rwanda and to end its contract with the British government. The change in stance came after much criticism. Last week, the company had received a poop-shaped trophy from a human rights group that chose it as the worst airline in the world.

In a letter, the airline said that “want to communicate the following: that it will not operate flights to Rwanda in the future. Who has never flown to Rwanda since the only flight scheduled for June 2022 (which is the reason for this controversy) was suspended.”says the Morning Star news.

In June, the UK Home Office chartered one of Privilege Style’s Boeing 767s, along with crew and pilots, for what should have been the first such flight to take asylum seekers back to Rwanda. The flight was canceled at the last minute after the intervention of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.





Prior to that, Privilege Style operated other deportation flights on behalf of the British government that other airlines refused. Now, after a campaign organized by a human rights NGO called Freedom from Torture, Privilege Style has also decided that it no longer wants to participate in flights to Rwanda.

Activists flooded Privilege Style with more than 16,000 emails, while thousands more flooded the airline’s social media pages and hundreds of calls were made to its call center with demands to stop deportation flights.

The same group had already convinced two airlines charter British companies – Titan Airways and AirTanker – to refuse to take deportation flights.



