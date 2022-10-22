After relegation, the board of Náutico apologizes and talks about “the way back” | nautical

+ Data reveals desire to remain at Náutico for 2023

In the text, the board recognizes the “numerous mistakes and flawed decisions made”, but says that the scenario foreseen for 2023 is better than the one experienced in 2018, when the current political group took over the club, which was also in Series C.

1 of 1 Diógenes Braga, in the middle, alongside Luiz Gayao, vice president of football at Náutico, and Wesley Carvalho, administrative vice president — Photo: Reproduction Diógenes Braga, in the middle, alongside Luiz Gayao, vice president of football at Náutico, and Wesley Carvalho, administrative vice president — Photo: Reproduction

Finally, the letter states that “the sadness of relegation hurts and hurts, but it is no greater than the certainty that there is a way back for us”.

Open letter to the Redwood Nation

The end of the 2022 season was far from what we had hoped for at the beginning. Despite an achievement right at the opening of the year, the portrait of the season in football was marked by numerous mistakes and poor decisions made.

The moment requires reflection from everyone who makes Nautical. It’s time to think about what was done and what could have been done to prevent this promising season from ending with a relegation to Serie C.

In recent years, we have been going through a period of restructuring not only financially, but also for Náutico as a whole. This decline in football, however painful and revolting it may be, will not serve as an impediment to the continuity of this restructuring of the club.

The scenario predicted for football in 2023 is far from being the same as in 2018. Furthermore, it is certain that only with a lot of planning, prioritization of the use of technology and data tools, and financial and legal responsibility will it be possible to tread a path which will take us back to having good results.

The sadness of relegation hurts and hurts, but it is no greater than the certainty that there is a way back for us.