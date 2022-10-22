After resigning, former UK prime minister is eligible for R$500,000 lifetime aid

Liz Truss was in office for just 45 days and will receive the taxpayer-funded subsidy.

BEN STANSALL/AFP

Liz Truss spent just 45 days as UK prime minister



Liz Trussformer prime minister of UK who resigned on Thursday, the 20th, is eligible to receive an annual taxpayer-funded subsidy of 115,000 euros (BRL 585 thousand, at the current price) for life. The benefit is called the ‘Public Service Cost Allowance’ and is intended to reimburse government officials and salary costs incurred by former prime ministers arising from “their special position in public life”. Liz only spent 45 days in the job after leaving Boris Johnson. Granting the benefit to Truss made political opponents uncomfortable. “There is no way she is allowed to access the same lifetime fund as her recent predecessors – all of whom have served for more than two years,” said Christine Jardine, a spokeswoman for the Cabinet of Liberal Democrats. For the leader of the Labor Party, the former prime minister should refuse the subsidy. “She has not earned the right to that right. In my opinion, she should refuse,” said Keir Starmer.