After rumors of health problems, Cara Delevingne impresses in a new click – Marie Claire Magazine

After rumors of health problems, Cara Delevingne impresses in a new click (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

This Friday morning (21st), Dear Delevingne posted a new selfie on social media. In it, the British actress and model appears blunt and produced, with light makeup, strapless dress and slicked-back hair.

The click was released by her on Instagram and it didn’t take long for fans around the world to fill the comments with praise. “What a goddess,” said a follower. “Wonderful, what beautiful eyes”, said another. “Dude we love you, good to see you well,” wrote a third.

In recent months, Cara Delevingne has worried fans, friends and family. At the end of September, the actress was caught in ‘erratic’ situations and the international press even reported that the artist’s family intended to intervene so that she could better deal with her mental health problems and drug addiction.

Shortly thereafter, photos of Margot Robbie pulling out of Cara’s face in tears fueled rumors that the model would not be doing well. On Twitter, she even thanked the fans: ‘Thank you all for the effort and support’, wrote Cara.

The first public appearance after this phase took place at MIPCOM, a multimedia production event that takes place annually in Cannes. Check out the new photo below: