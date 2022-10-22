Airline charges BRL 7,900 to travel with pets, but takes falcons for free

The airline Etihad Airways, based in the United Arab Emirates, surprises travelers with a salty and curious policy for the transport of pets.

Dogs and cats need to “pay a ticket” of US$1,500 — or R$ 7,923 — to travel in the cabin with their owners. However, falcons can travel for free with their human companion, who also have the option of checking them in as baggage for US$500 or R$2,641.

Also according to the company’s website, in economy class, each person can carry a falcon; or two hawks for each additional seat you buy on the flight.

In first or business class, each passenger can take up to two falcons, or three falcons for each additional seat they decide to purchase. It is only necessary to have the necessary travel authorization from the authorities of the Emirates for the animal to travel.

The Middle East has a strong tradition of sport hunting with falcons, and airlines offer services to transport these animals. They usually travel with their eyes covered so they don’t notice changing environments.

In the case of dogs and cats, the process is not only more expensive, but more bureaucratic. In addition to the pet travel permit – which costs up to 500 dirhams or R$720 –, it is necessary to present a health certificate for the animal, fill out a form on the company’s website making the reservation seven days before the trip and send the required documentation. up to 72 hours before the flight.

Dogs and cats are allowed on flights to Abu Dhabi or departing the emirate, as long as the destination country also allows the pet to travel. They cannot have as origin or destination the cities of Ahmedabad and Trivandrum, in India, in addition to the Maldives, South Africa and London, in the United Kingdom.

They are also prohibited from traveling (as a destination only) to Australia, China, the US and Manchester, UK.

Image: iStock/Getty Images

There are other important rules to be observed before disbursing the expensive boarding fee for the animal: some breeds, such as mastiffs, pit bulls and rottweilers are not allowed on aircraft because they are considered dangerous. The complete list is available on the airline’s website.

Finally, to board with your pet, it must be in a box up to 40 centimeters long and wide by 22 centimeters high, so that it can be accommodated under the seat. If you bought an additional seat just for your traveling companion, the box can be a maximum of 50 centimeters long and 43 centimeters wide.

The pet carrier must be ventilated on at least three surfaces, be “leak and leak proof” and lined with absorbent material on the floor. In addition, the animal must be at least 16 weeks old to be admitted to the crate and on the plane, and its weight, added to that of the transport crate, must be a maximum of 8 kilos.