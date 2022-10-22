All About iPhone 14: Release Date, Price and Data Sheet | Cell

The iPhone 14 is Apple’s newest release. The phone has a series of advanced features, such as the Apple A15 Bionic processor and the arrangement of cameras that now see better in low light conditions. The device can be an interesting option for those looking for a recent smartphone with cutting-edge performance, 5G internet connection and a large screen. In the following lines, check out all the details of the device.

The iPhone 14 was announced globally in early September 2022. In Brazil, the product was launched on October 7th. The starting price for the 128GB storage version is R$7,599, but it can reach R$10,599 if the consumer opts for the 512GB version. There are five color options: blue, stellar, midnight, purple and red.

iPhone 14 datasheet

Screen Size: 6.1 inches

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (1170 x 2532 pixels)

Display Panel: Super Retina XDR OLED

Rear camera: dual, 12 MP (main) + 12 MP (wide angle)

Selfie Camera: 12 MP

System: iOS 16

Processor: A15 Bionic (Apple)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB

Memory card: no

Battery capacity: 3,279 mAh (estimated)

Weight: 172 grams

Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm

Colors: blue, stellar, midnight, purple and red

Global release: September 2022

Launch price: BRL 7,599

2 of 10 iPhone 14 keeps the screen of the past generation — Photo: Laura Storino/TechTudo iPhone 14 maintains the screen of the past generation — Photo: Laura Storino/TechTudo

The iPhone 14’s screen is exactly the same as the iPhone 13’s. This means that there is a 6.1-inch panel with Full HD+ resolution (1170 x 2532 pixels). The technology used by the display is called Super Retina XDR OLED, known for delivering deep black levels and good contrast.

It was not this time that Apple equipped the simplest version of its smartphone with the desired refresh rate of 120 Hz – similar to what Samsung does with the Galaxy S22. Instead, the brand chose to keep the 60 Hz of the iPhone 13.

3 of 10 With a look similar to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 receives corrections and improvements in the camera system — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo With a look similar to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 receives corrections and improvements in the camera system — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Despite this, the display remains very efficient. Dolby Vision and HDR10 are examples of popular technologies that are part of the new iPhone. Together, the two features promise to deliver greater color fidelity in content reproduction. Apple still promises that the panel reaches 800 nits of brightness, with a maximum peak of 1,200 nits. That means the screen is bright enough to be seen on the street even in bright sunlight.

The design follows the line of what was seen in the company’s latest releases. That is, the rear camera lens set is organized in a slightly protruding frame and the edges of the product are flat. iPhone 14 is made of metal and glass and shares the same praised protection technologies from the last generation, Ceramic Shield (responsible for preventing scratches and scratches) and IP68 certification. The latter guarantees, according to the Apple website, resistance to fresh water at a maximum depth of six meters for up to 30 minutes.

As with the iPhone 13, all cameras on the iPhone 14 have 12 MP resolution. Despite this, Apple managed to improve the results of the clicks, since now the new smartphone is able to see a little better in environments with poor lighting, thanks to the larger lens aperture.

4 of 10 The smartphone now sees better at night and brings a new image stabilization mode — Photo: Laura Storino/TechTudo The smartphone now sees better at night and brings a new image stabilization mode — Photo: Laura Storino/TechTudo

The iPhone 14 photo set is as follows:

12 MP main (f/1.5)

12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.4)

12 MP front camera (f/1.9)

The front camera of the new iPhone 14 has gained a significant leap that was widely cited by Apple at the company’s launch event. The lens got bigger and, according to the manufacturer, the sensor gained a 38% improvement in low-light capture in photos and videos, compared to the iPhone 13. Not only that, but also Apple’s newest cell phone the autofocus function on the selfie camera.

The advances have also impacted how fast the cell phone can take pictures. Apple promises twice as fast capture on the iPhone 14 in low light conditions, as well as a 49% improvement in capture in dimly lit environments compared to the iPhone 13.

When it comes to video, both the front camera and rear sensors reach 4K resolution and have similar features, such as Cinema Mode, which blurs the background of people and objects for a more professional look. A new feature offered by the iPhone 14 is Action Mode. The new feature combines the existing ultra-wide lens optical image stabilizer with software to deliver videos that are even smoother and less “shaken” than the iPhone 13 and previous years’ models.

5 out of 10 iPhone 14 didn’t get the new A16 Bionic chip; still, performance is more than enough for heavy tasks — Photo: Laura Storino/TechTudo iPhone 14 didn’t get the new A16 Bionic chip; still, performance is more than enough for heavy tasks — Photo: Laura Storino/TechTudo

Apple decided to put the same processor as the last generation in the iPhone 14. The A15 Bionic chip is more than enough to run the heaviest apps and games available on the App Store today. The change came in the GPU, which gained an extra core – a detail that should make a difference in the long run, especially in more advanced games.

Although Apple does not usually disclose the amount of RAM memory in its smartphones, benchmark tests reveal that the iPhone 14 has 6 GB of RAM, which is 50% more than the iPhone 13. This advance is responsible for ensuring more efficient management. efficient multitasking, preventing background apps from closing when minimized.

Finally, the set is completed with a maximum of 512 GB of internal storage, which should serve most users well. As usual, it is not possible to insert a microSD card.

Apple also does not disclose the exact battery capacity, but benchmark applications estimate that the new iPhone 14 has 3,279 mAh, against the 3,240 mAh of the iPhone 13. The difference is very small, but Apple promises up to an hour more of autonomy. energy with the new model.

The smartphone also supports fast charging technology, capable of taking the battery from zero to 50% in 30 minutes. However, to achieve this result, the consumer will need to purchase the accessory separately.

6 of 10 iPhone 14 has a dual camera on the back — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iPhone 14 has dual camera on the back — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The wireless charging feature of up to 15W via MagSafe and Qi is also present here. It is worth remembering that Apple, until the closing of this article, does not sell any of the two products with the charger in the box, despite pressure from the Brazilian government.

7 out of 10 iPhone 14 gains new lock screen customization options with the arrival of iOS 16 — Photo: Laura Storino/TechTudo iPhone 14 gains new lock screen customization options with the arrival of iOS 16 — Photo: Laura Storino/TechTudo

The iPhone 14 debuted the new iOS 16. Among the system’s novelties, there are improved features in the security part, the possibility of finding duplicate photos and videos to delete from the gallery and new options for customizing the lock screen. Optimized notifications and new live activities tab are also part of the package. The iPhone keyboard also gained improvements with the iOS update. The new Haptic Touch feature emits a very fast vibration when pressing keys, which gives a “click” feeling.

8 of 10 Live objects simplifies pasting objects into messengers — Photo: Disclosure/Apple Live objects simplifies the pasting of objects in messengers — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

Finally, it is worth highlighting Live Objects, an expansion of the Live Text function. Just press on elements in photos such as people, objects and animals for the tool to detect and make a crop. With this, the user can quickly transform these selections into stickers in a very simple way to be used in messaging apps and in the collage of Instagram stories, for example.

9 of 10 iPhone 14 is tuned with interesting new functions, but the satellite emergency mode is not yet available in Brazil — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iPhone 14 is tuned with interesting new functions, but the satellite emergency mode is not yet available in Brazil — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The iPhone 14 supports 5G internet and NFC. In this way, he can make payment by approximation. In addition, Face ID supports face unlocking even if the user wears protective masks – something that is not present on the iPhone 11 and earlier.

About the novelties, the new iPhone debuts Bluetooth 5.3, which is faster and more reliable than the Bluetooth 5.0 of the iPhone 13. In addition, the Apple smartphone gained the Accident Detection function, in which the smartphone can identify, for example, if the user has been in a car accident to notify local emergency services.

10 of 10 SOS via Satellite is a feature present in the iPhone 14 and variants — Photo: Reproduction/iPhone 14 SOS via Satellite is a feature present on the iPhone 14 and variants — Photo: Reproduction/iPhone 14

Another feature implemented in the iPhone 14 is emergency access to satellites, in which users can call for help in dangerous situations. iOS will help the person send short messages with distress calls, as well as help the person point the smartphone directly at a satellite. Initially the service will be released in the United States and Canada. There is no information on when it will arrive in Brazil.

The iPhone 14 was announced globally in early September 2022. In Brazil, the product is available from October 7th in five color options: blue, stellar, midnight, purple and red. The starting price for the 128 GB version is R$ 7,599, but it can reach R$ 10,599 if the consumer opts for the 512 GB version. It doesn’t hurt to remember: only the Pro and Pro Max models reach 1 TB of storage.

With information from Apple and GSM Arena

iPhone 14 colors, the lineup launched by Apple in 2022 Models have a 6.1 or 6.7-inch screen. In the Pro versions, users have a 48-megapixel main camera and a pill-shaped notch.