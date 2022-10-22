AMD Radeon RX 7900XT may have 20GB GDDR6 memory [RUMOR]

New Radeon GPUs to be announced on November 3

The new line of high-end GPUs from OMG is close to being announced and speculations and rumors about them are popping up on the internet, the most recent being that the upcoming Radeon RX 7900XT can have 20 GB GDDR6 memories.

While there are several indications that this is a likely future for these GPUs, treat this information as rumors.

Rumors about the mighty RX 7900 series

This information was posted by Wccftech, and although it is not new – Navi 31 GPUs were already expected to have a 320-bit variant -, the specification that it is the Radeon RX 7900XT model that will have 20 GB of memory, that yes it’s new.

Still following what was said by the site, according to its sources, supposedly this model RX 7900XT would have 20 GB GDDR6 with 320-bit bus, bandwidth greater than 720 GB/s and Infinity Cache of 96 MB. And still within the realm of speculation, the RX 7950XT would have 24 GB of GDDR6 memory with a 384-bit memory bus. Again, none of this has been confirmed by AMD.

Above you can see some renders of the AMD chipset posted by the user Wild_C on twitter. Possibly the RX 7900 series will have Navi 31 GPU with up to 12,288 Stream Processors. Specifications about GPU Navi 3X (RDNA3) have been published by Angstronomics previously.

Well, the speculation field is full of theories and the anticipation has generated a huge hype for the next generation of AMD graphics cards. Many of the issues – I hope all – will be resolved on November 3rd, when AMD will hold an event to talk about the future of its products.

