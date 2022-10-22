América-MG vs Flamengo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

+ See the table of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

América-MG comes under pressure to win again at home after losing to Fortaleza at Independência in the last round. In eighth place, with 45 points, Coelho has the chance to enter the direct zone for the Libertadores classification – the club’s main objective for the year -, if Flamengo wins. For the match, coach Vagner Mancini will have important returns in midfield and on the side.

Now four-time champion of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo repeats the strategy of the game with Cuiabá, in the last round. The holders, this time including goalkeeper Santos, did not travel to Belo Horizonte. The exception was João Gomes, who, suspended, did not play the final with Corinthians.

Streaming: SportTV and Premiere, with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Grafite and Henrique Fernandes. At Central do Apito, Janette Mara Arcanjo analyzes the controversial moves.

América-MG – Coach: Vagner Mancini

For the match, coach Vagner Mancini will have two important returns: Lucas Kal and Cáceres. The players have already recovered and should be in the starting 11. The headache for the coach is in relation to the attack. Out since the last game against Fortaleza, after feeling a hook in his right thigh, Everaldo trained separately during the week. Most likely, Matheusinho will assume the position.

Likely lineup: Matheus Cavichioli; Cáceres (Patric), Éder, Iago Maidana and Marlon (Danilo Avelar); Juninho, Alê and Lucas Kal; Matheusinho, Felipe Azevedo and Henrique Almeida

2 of 3 Probable América-MG — Photo: ge Probable America-MG — Photo: ge

Who is out: Emmanuel Martinez (DM) and Everaldo (physical transition)

hanging: Arthur, Danilo Avelar, Everaldo, Gustavinho, Henrique Almeida, Marlon, Matheusinho, Patric and Rodriguinho

+ Click here to read more news about America

Flamengo – Coach: Dorival Júnior

The big news is Diego Alves, who returns to play after four months. His namesake Ribas will also be a starter. João Gomes, absent from the final, starts, and Matheuzinho will be the right-back. Dorival Júnior, who leads training in the morning at Ninho do Urubu, goes to BH in the afternoon and directs the team at Independência.

Flamengo Bulletin: Dona Inês reveals premonition at the Fla-Gerais Embassy

Likely lineup: Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, João Gomes and Victor Hugo; Marinho, Everton Cebolinha and Matheus França.

3 of 3 Probable Flamengo team against América-MG — Photo: ge Probable Flamengo team against América-MG — Photo: ge

Who is out: Rodrigo Caio, Bruno Henrique, Vidal and Varela, injured. Line holders were spared and stayed in Rio with programming aimed at the Libertadores final.

hanging: Vidal and Pablo

+ Click here and read more news about Flamengo