America-MG X Flamengo – Superesportes

12

2 time Everton Cebolinha tries to get out playing in the defense field and is grabbed by Juninho.

11

2 time Caceres takes a short corner to Mastriani on the right, receives the return and crosses into the area. Flamengo’s defense pushes away and, on the rebound, Benitez finishes from outside the area, over the goal.

10

2 time Cceres crosses the ball from the right wing and Conti heads into the small area. Hugo palms high, for a corner.

9

2 time Danilo Avelar stops in the absence of Joo Gomes in the midfield.

8

2 time DEFENDED!!! Marinho drives the ball through the right lane, cuts Lucas Kal in the tip of the area and finishes. Cavichioli flattens to a corner.

6

2 time Bentez takes a corner from the left side and Joo Gomes heads away.

5

2 time ALMOST!!! Everton Cebolinha takes a corner from the left side and Matheus França, on the first post, deflects his head, but the ball goes off the left side of the goal.

4

2 time Marinho takes a corner from the right side and, on the second post, deflects his head for another corner.

3

2 time Matheus Frana goes to the bottom on the right and Conti blocks the cross for a corner.

two

2 time Matheusinho crosses from the right and Pablo heads away.

1

2 time Marino goes to the bottom on the right and unarmed.

0

2 time Flamengo returns with the same formation as in the first half.

0

2 time Amrica-MG returns with Mastriani in place of Wellington Paulista.

0

2 time Amrica-MG returns with Benitez in place of Al.

0

2 time Amrica-MG returns with Matheusinho in place of Felipe Azevedo.

0

2 time The ball rolls again for the final stage!

50

1 time END OF THE FIRST STAGE! Flamengo goes to halftime beating Amrica-MG.

49

1 time Victor Hugo tries to throw Marinho on the right and the referee points offside.

48

1 time Al misses the pass to Danilo Avelar on the left and sends the ball to the side.

47

1 time Lucas Kal triggered on the left and Matheuzinho manages to disarm to the side.

46

1 time Fabrcio Bruno tries to launch Marinho on the right wing. Cavichioli leaves the goal and keeps the ball.

45

1 time 4 MORE! First half will go up to 49 minutes.

43

1 time Marinho crosses one more from the right end and again Cceres who appears to remove.

42

1 time Marinho receives a pass from Victor Hugo on the right wing, clears Danilo Avelar’s mark and crosses to the second post. Cceres turns his head away.

41

1 time América-MG closes spaces and Flamengo has difficulties to cross the midfield line.

40

1 time Ayrton fouls Everaldo when he tries to dismantle him in Flamengo’s attacking field.

39

1 time Ayrton Lucas receives a pass from Everton Cebolinha on the left and crosses straight into Cavichioli’s hands.

38

1 time Marinho takes a corner from the left and Wellington Paulista heads away from the first post.

37

1 time Matheus França recovers the ball at the edge of the area, tries to serve Ayrton Lucas, but Danilo Avelar pulls away for a corner.

36

1 time Cebolinha crosses the ball to Matheus Frana on the right. He tries to trigger Marino in the area, but misses the pass.

35

1 time ALMOST!!! Al steals the ball in the exit of Joo Gomes and finishes close to the goalkeeper Hugo’s right post.

34

1 time Marinho takes a corner from the left and the defense of Amrica-MG manages to push away.

34

1 time Marinho tries to clean up Conti’s marking on the left side of the area and the Amrica-MG defender leaves for a corner.

33

1 time Cceres crosses the ball from the right and Matheuzinho pushes away.

32

1 time Felipe Azevedo takes a short corner to Everaldo on the left side, receives the return and crosses into the area, but sends the ball to the left of the goal.

31

1 time Everaldo advances on the right and finishes in a cross. Hugo claps for a corner.

30

1 time Everton Cebolinha shoots in counterattack, launches Ayrton Lucas in the left corner of the area. He clears Conti’s mark, but crosses to where there was no one from Flamengo.

29

1 time América-MG presses in search of a tie, but Flamengo closes spaces.

28

1 time Marinho takes the corner from the right side and Everton Cebolinha, on the second post, heads into Cavichioli’s defense in the right corner.

27

1 time Marinho crosses the ball from the right end and heads it for a corner.

26

1 time Felipe Azevedo goes to the bottom on the left, marked by Fabrcio Bruno, and lets the ball escape to the side.

25

1 time Joo Gomes tries to get out playing through the middle and is knocked down by Al.

24

1 time Danilo Avelar falls on Matheus França’s tackle on the left side and the referee sends the game on.

23

1 time GOOOLLL DO FLAMENGO!!! Everton Cebolinha brings the ball from the left to the middle in front of the area and sends it in the left corner, with no chance for Matheus Cavichioli.

22

1 time DEFENDED!!! Airton Lucas receives a pass on the left side of the area, cleans Danilo Avelar and kicks in the right corner of Cavichioli, who falls to palm.

21

1 time Flamengo tries to put pressure on the field of attack. America-MG closes the gaps.

20

1 time Everton Cebolinha takes a corner from the left side and Matheus Cavichioli leaves the goal to fit the ball high.

19

1 time ALMOST!!! Cceres crosses the ball from the right, Hugo palms Al’s feet, who finishes on the left of the goal.

17

1 time Everaldo goes to the bottom on the right side and takes the ball to the middle, but Pablo intercepts with his head. In the sequence, Juninho finishes low, from outside the area, on the left of the goal.

16

1 time Felipe Azevedi crosses the ball from the left and Fabrcio Bruno heads away.

15

1 time After reviewing the bid on the VAR monitor, the referee confirms the tie for América-MG.

13

1 time Flamengo players complain of touching Wellington Paulista’s arm and referee goes to the VAR monitor to review the bid.

12

1 time GOOOLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!! Juninho scores with Welington Paulista at the entrance of the area and, on the left, Everaldo kicks in a cross from the right side of the area to equalize.

11

1 time GOOOLLL DO FLAMENGO!!! Marinho takes the corner from the right side and Matheus Frana, on the first post, heads in the goal.

10

1 time Marinho launches Joo Gomes on the right side of the area. He tries the cross and heads it for a corner.

9

1 time Marinho called on by Matheus França on the right, but he couldn’t find spaces to invade the area and returned to play with Matheuzinho in the middle.

8

1 time Flamengo exchanges passes in the defense field and Amrica-MG increases the scoring line.

7

1 time Everaldo crosses the ball from the left wing and Fabrcio Bruno heads the first post.

6

1 time Everton Cebolinha serves Matheus França on the left side of the area and he finishes in the net from outside.

5

1 time Cebolinha takes the corner from the left side and gives it away from the top.

4

1 time Matheus Frana tries to play on the left wing, but Conti blocks the cross for a corner.

3

1 time Diego disarms Juninho in the defense field, crosses the midfield line and Everaldo manages to steal the ball.

two

1 time Everaldo misses the pass from the right to Juninho at the entrance of the area and the ball goes to Victor Hugo.

1

1 time Cceres tries to launch the attack and Pablo intercepts.

0

1 time The ball is rolling! Flamingo’s departure.

0

1 time Amrica-MG plays with green and black striped shirts and black shorts. Flamengo wears white shirts and shorts.

0

1 time Teams on the field!

0

1 time The refereeing trio from Rio Grande do Sul: Jean Pierre Gonalves Lima officiates the match, assisted by Rafael da Silva Alves and Lcio Beiersdorf Flor. Rafael Traci is in charge of VAR.

0

1 time Flamengo starts the match with: Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Fabrcio Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, Joo Gomes and Victor Hugo; Marinho, Cebolinha and Matheus Frana.

0

1 time Amrica-MG is lined up with: Matheus Cavichioli; Cceres, Conti, der and Danilo Avelar; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al; Felipe Azevedo, Everaldo and Wellington Paulista.

0

1 time Warm-up completed and teams defined!

0

1 time Pleasant night in Belo Horizonte. The thermometers in Independence Stadium read 23C.

0

1 time Flamengo coach Dorival Jnior decided to give the first team a break, which won the Copa do Brasil in the middle of the week, and took only the reserves to Belo Horizonte.

0

1 time América-MG does not have Marlon, who suffered a trauma to his left hand during training. The good news is the return of Lucas Kal and Cceres, recovered from injuries.

0

1 time Amrica-MG occupies the 8th place, with 45 points. Flamengo ranked 3rd, with 55 points.