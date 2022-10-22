Angelina Jolie to play soprano Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín biopic

After directing successful biographies about Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (“Jackie”, 2016, with Natalie Portman) and Princess Diana (“Spencer”, 2021, with Kristen Stewart), Chilean Pablo Larraín will shoot a film about Maria Callas, one of the greatest opera stars of all time. To play the Greek-American soprano, the director, nominated for an Oscar for a foreign film for the historical drama “No” (2012), cast actress Angelina Jolie.

In the two previous biopics, Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart received best actress nominations for their two leads. Titled “Maria”, the feature will tell “the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic life story of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris”, according to the text by The screenplay is by Steven Knight (“Spencer” and the “Peaky Blinders” series).

“Having the chance to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, film and opera, is a long-awaited dream,” Larraín said in an interview with Variety. “Doing this with Angelina, an extremely brave and interested artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift.

The actress said she took her “responsibility for Maria’s life and legacy” very seriously:

“I will give everything I can to meet the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I’ve admired for a long time. Having the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a screenplay by Steven Knight, is a dream come true.