Apple Watch helps detect cancer and saves 12-year-old’s life

In a surprising incident, a 12-year-old girl named Imani Miles noticed her Apple Watch constantly warning her about her abnormally high heart rate. In a twist, Miles discovered that the reason for the unusual heartbeat was cancer.

















economy and market

21 Oct

















apple

18 Oct



The curious story was revealed by Hour Detroit. Miles’ mother, Jessica Kitchen, said she was surprised to see her daughter’s Apple Watch frequently warn that the girl’s heart rate was high. After several warnings, Jessica decided to take her daughter to the hospital. In surgery to treat appendicitis, doctors detected something unusual: her appendix had a neuroendocrine tumor.

Tests revealed that the cancer had spread throughout Miles’ body and major emergency surgery was performed. Fortunately, the procedure was a success and the young woman was able to recover. Jessica claims that if it weren’t for the Apple Watch, she wouldn’t have taken her daughter to the hospital at the right time, which could have been fatal for the child.

This isn’t the first time the Apple Watch has saved a life. Earlier, a man had an accident on a trail and was paralyzed. By using voice command with Siri on his device, he was able to call 911 and was saved. In another case, a 34-year-old woman discovered she was pregnant after her Apple Watch registered unusual heart activity.

With this history, it is evident that wearables have been playing a key role in building better health behaviors, in addition to helping to record eventual illnesses.

See also