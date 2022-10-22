Are male and dark cats more allergic? it’s not like that

Cats are among the most common causes of allergies, and the source of this reaction is proteins found in feline dander, urine, and saliva. This means that all cats are capable of causing allergies.

In 2000, some scientists suspected that the darker a cat’s fur, the more likely the animal was to induce allergic reactions. To test the thesis, they conducted a small study involving 300 allergic patients.

They found evidence that people who had dark cats were two to four times more likely to have severe to moderate symptoms compared to owners of cats with lighter fur or no pets.

However, the color association is not conclusive, says Clifford W. Bassett of Allergy and Asthma Care in New York and one of the authors of the research. It would be necessary to expand the study to nail this.

Subsequently, a study published in “The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology” was more emphatic that the color of a cat’s fur had no effect on the amount of allergen produced.

Additional studies have found that female cats produce fewer allergens than cats, although it is unclear whether fur color actually matters.

So, for now, allergic patients who want to keep cats around should continue to follow other measures:

allergy shots are effective

medications can be prescribed by doctors

use of air filters help

keeping the cat out of the room is important

and bathing him frequently lessens the effects

(With information from The New York Times)