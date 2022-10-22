Arrasca wins ‘surprise gift’ after Copa do Brasil and Nation doesn’t miss a chance to make fun of Flu: “Trying to control himself”

Flamengo fans are witnessing one of the most successful generations in the history of the Club. There are three Rio titles, two Brazilian, a Brazilian Cuptwo Supercups, a South American Recopa and, for a while, a Liberators. After a heroic victory over River Plate, in a comeback, Rubro-Negro can conquer South America for the third time, the second of this squad. The game will be against Athletico-PR, and you can ‘watch here’.

In the midst of so many protagonists in this successful story of Mais Querido, a Uruguayan good at ball stands out in midfield. When arrascaeta arrived in Rio de Janeiro in 2019, leaving Cruzeiro, much was said about the difficulty in climbing a team with Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro, Diego and, later, Bruno Henrique. Years later, this subject became the nation’s laugh, who cannot imagine Flamengo without the number 14 on the field. That’s why the midfielder should earn a great honor.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta will receive the title of “Rio de Janeiro citizen” from the State of Rio de Janeiro. Recognition is usually given to influential figures who were born outside the Marvelous City and who have built a connection with the place. The achievements in the last three years with the Flamengo shirt were taken into account in the project, which had as one of the creators the former striker of the Club, Bebeto.

The information was first brought by journalist Isabelle Costa, who identified the statement made by the Official Gazette. Arrascaeta will only be cheering for Flamengo this Saturday (22), against América-MG. After winning the Copa do Brasil, the athletes who played in the final as starters will rest, aiming for the Club’s main objective in 2022. Flamengo enters the last week of preparation for the Libertadores finalwhich will be against Athletico-PR, entitled to special coverage from Star+.