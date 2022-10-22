At Zenit, Ivan admits that Cássio motivated him to leave Corinthians

Ivan went to Zenit in the negotiation that brought Yuri Alberto to Corinthians (Photo: Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By Guilherme Faber (@fabergui) and Matheus Brum (@matheustbrum)

Along with striker Gustavo Mantuan, goalkeeper Ivan, 25, was involved by Corinthians on a season-long loan to Zenit, from Russia. Striker Yuri Alberto also entered this “take and bring” and agreed to stay at Timão until the end of the first half of 2023.

Ivan gradually gets the sequence of games with the Saint Petersburg team, that is, he takes part in a relay with the experienced archer Mikhail Kerzhakov, 35 years old, and played in the two wins of Zenit over Fakel Voronezh and Krylya Sovetov in the Russian Cup groups.

“I took the opportunity well. In the first game, I did very well and one of the highlights. Of course, goalkeeper is in a slightly different position and needs a little more rhythm to follow. I am happy with my performance, which is the first time in Europe with the Zenit shirt and I hope to continue here”, admitted Ivan in an exclusive interview with the Yahoo Sports.

Petersburg is a strong candidate for the Russian Premier League title, it leads the table with ease and at the moment its competitors for that title are Rostov, CSKA Moscow, Krasnodar and Spartak Moscow. As for the local Cup, it is in the hunt for Spartak, its arch-rival and leader of Group B.

Aware of the squad available to coach Sergey Semak, Ivan did not fail to express optimism in the potential of his group for local conquests. “Zenit is a multi-champion in Russia and last seasons he played well in the Champions League. It is a team that has many foreigners, competitive and that makes us stronger”, he said.

Zenit is known for being the most popular club in the country and also for winning the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in the 2007/08 season. In addition, it has a tradition of giving space to Brazilians, for example: Douglas Santos, Malcom, Claudinho, Rodrigão. It was precisely this history that motivated Ivan to accept the club’s proposal.

“I felt very motivated by this experience. There have always been speculations with my name since the time of Ponte Preta. Everything is a new challenge, with the language, very cold weather, another culture and a very different calendar from Brazil. These are challenges that we have to go through, because when it comes to dreams, we always have to do our best”, he argued.

Departure from Corinthians and relationship with Vítor Pereira

Recognized for having saved Jadson’s penalty in Ponte Preta’s 1-0 victory over Corinthians in the 2018 Paulistão debut, Ivan arrived at Timão in January 2022 to shadow goalkeeper Cássio, but participated in only three duels and when contacted by Zenit, he accepted the proposal immediately. Ivan also said that Cassio’s status motivated his departure.

“This change was all very fast. I think it’s one of the reasons (Cassio’s status at Corinthians) for me to continue my career. Cássio is the goalkeeper, who needs no comments and is a legend who joined Corinthians. He is an extremely professional guy, he helps in the day to day and I could learn a lot from him. Cassio really does justice to that. I knew that at Corinthians it would be natural to wait for my moment, but that was one of the reasons. Here at Zenit I saw it as an opportunity to have more games. Also the dream of playing in Europe. Everything weighed a little,” he assured.

This five-month period at Alvinegro in São Paulo allowed him to meet the club’s current coach, Vítor Pereira. The Portuguese still lives with the uncertainty about the renewal of his contract and was praised by Ivan thanks to his contact with the squad and training methods.

“Only praise for Vítor Pereira, who is from the European school. He is a very loyal guy and the same treatment he has with the idols he also has with the boys, who came from the base. It’s great to have that relationship. A very professional guy, he demands a lot from the players in training and raises the level of competitiveness. Vítor does a great job at Corinthians and I’m sure he’ll achieve great things if he really stays. I also hope that he will be champion of the Copa do Brasil”, he said.

Desire to be bought by Zenit

With stints at the bases of Guarani, Ponte Preta, the Brazilian National Team (U-23) and still belonging to Corinthians, Ivan aims to start in the Zenit goal and on the Russian naturalization process believes that it is not yet the time for any kind of decision .

“My main objective at the moment is to establish myself as a starter at Zenit and I respect everyone who is here. My focus is on my final purchase. About naturalizing Russian, it’s a thought for the future. Obviously I know about this situation”, he pondered.

Asked about the chance to sign a definitive contract with Zenit, Ivan expressed interest, but left the doors open for Timão. “It’s a one-year loan contract. Of course my intention is to stay. If it’s the best thing for me, Corinthians and this negotiation happens, I’ll be very happy. If I go back to Corinthians, I’ll be happy too because it’s one of the great teams that any player dreams of playing. So, when the end of the negotiation happens, I will be much more evolved than when I left Corinthians”, he concluded.