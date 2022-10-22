Athletico faces Bragantino to paste in the G-4 and adjust details before the Libertadores final | athletico-pr

Atletico visit Bragantino this Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, for the opening of the 33rd round, to join the G-4 of the Brazilian Championship. Hurricane will use the starting lineup to adjust the final details before the Libertadores final, a week away.

Sixth place, with 51 points, the red-black team is guaranteed in the G-6 and can touch Fluminense (fourth) and Corinthians (fifth), both with 54. The pair play classics against Botafogo (Maracanã) and Santos (Vila Belmiro).

Athletico need to end a five-game fast without winning away from home. In addition, Tricolor carioca needs to dry up and can move up a position in case of victory, defeat of Timão and take away the goal difference (8 to 2).

If they lose, the most that the seventh Atlético-MG can do is reduce the difference in the table from four to one point. Galo faces Fortaleza in Castelão.

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari changed the initial idea of ​​using a mixed team at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium. He will only put this alternative lineup into practice against Palmeiras, on Tuesday, at Arena da Baixada.

Before, Felipão said that the classic Atletiba would be the “last test” before the Libertadores final, on October 29, against Flamengo.

The only change in the starting lineup is the departure of Fernandinho, suspended, for the entry of Alex Santana in midfield.. The athletican commander also tested Hugo Moura in Erick’s spot in the middle.

The team must have: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Erick, Alex Santana and David Terans; Cuello, Vitinho and Pablo.

